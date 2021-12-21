Valuing the ball, late run key Assumption hoops past North Scott

Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball coach Joe Ewen has placed more of an emphasis on not turning the ball over after the Knights struggled with giveaways early on. Valuing the ball is drilled in practice and written on the team’s bulletin board.
The message took effect in a big way in Assumption’s 62-39 win over visiting North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday night.
The Knights (4-3, 3-2 MAC) finished the win with only four turnovers in a game the team led by nine after three quarters. Noah Mack scored six of his game-high 20 points in a 21-7 fourth-quarter advantage.
“That was a big thing for us and we really executed well,” the senior guard said. “(Ewen) kind of gave us a lot of free reign in the beginning of the year to play fast and to play your game. But we started turning the ball over a lot and that was one thing he wanted to correct for us. … It’s helped us a lot.”
JJ Stratman’s 3-pointer put the Knights up 48-37 before the team cruised from that point as both teams emptied the bench with 2:03 to play and Assumption’s lead at 58-37.
Rock Island Alleman transfer Rico Byrd scored 12 points off the bench as Assumption shot an efficient 53% (28 of 53) from the floor.
North Scott (4-3, 3-2 MAC) was led by Kyler Gerardy’s nine points as the Lancers were 14 of 40 (35%) from the floor.
The Lancers had eight of their nine turnovers in the first half as they trailed 32-19 at the break.
“We’ve got to start valuing every possession and we are not doing that on the offensive or defensive end,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we love our guys and we know we’ll get better.”
Budde said the team needs to play with more pace and he was happy with the looks on offense. The shots just weren’t falling.
Ewen said limiting the Lancers to one shot was another advantage for his team. Stratman (seven rebounds), Luke Klosterman (six points, eight boards), and Shawn Kopp (five points, eight boards) all came up big on the glass for Assumption, which had a 29-15 rebounding advantage.
“We only had them through all four quarters with only three offensive rebounds, that’s huge for us,” Ewen said. “I thought our guys did a great job of closing out on shooters and really keeping guys out of the paint and battling tough there on the inside against (Kavon) Phillips and (Caden) Dewey. We’ve really been emphasizing defense these last couple days and our guys really responded well.”
Dewey scored all eight of his points in the third quarter and Phillips scored two in the start.
After the Lancers’ 13-9 third-quarter advantage, Mack said sticking together was key to closing out the fourth quarter.
Mack took advantage of his mid-range shots to go 9 of 13 inside the arc to offset an 0 for 5 night from deep.
Getting another win heading into break after beating United Township on Saturday in the Genesis Shootout was big for Mack and the Lancers after the 10-point home setback to Central DeWitt on Friday.
“This was big for us. We all knew we were a good team but we haven’t been playing the best,” Mack said of the win. “We didn’t really have a good, strong win, so this was good for us.”