Valuing the ball, late run key Assumption hoops past North Scott

North Scott (4-3, 3-2 MAC) was led by Kyler Gerardy’s nine points as the Lancers were 14 of 40 (35%) from the floor.

The Lancers had eight of their nine turnovers in the first half as they trailed 32-19 at the break.

“We’ve got to start valuing every possession and we are not doing that on the offensive or defensive end,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we love our guys and we know we’ll get better.”

Budde said the team needs to play with more pace and he was happy with the looks on offense. The shots just weren’t falling.

Ewen said limiting the Lancers to one shot was another advantage for his team. Stratman (seven rebounds), Luke Klosterman (six points, eight boards), and Shawn Kopp (five points, eight boards) all came up big on the glass for Assumption, which had a 29-15 rebounding advantage.