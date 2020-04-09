Verstraete returns to his roots to lead Pioneers

Scott Verstraete has come full circle.
The first memories the new boys basketball coach at Rock Island Alleman has of the game take him back to the gym where he will now lead the Western Big 6 program.
The son of longtime Quad-Cities high school coach Don "Whitey" Verstraete remembers accompanying his father there as a youngster, bouncing a ball around as his father put the Pioneers’ freshman team through a practice.
"Over the years, I’ve thought about that more than once going back there and to be going to Alleman Catholic now and having a chance to work with the young men in that program, I’m excited beyond belief about the opportunity," Verstraete said Thursday.
"My dad always used to tell people he bled maroon and green because of the great experiences he had at both schools, and I understand that. We have a number of good friends in both the Alleman community and Moline."
A player on Moline’s 1981 state tournament team coached by his father, Verstraete joins the Pioneers after working as an assistant coach on Sean Taylor’s staff at Moline.
"I’ve learned so much from a strategic standpoint coaching with Sean. He’s not only a great person but a great coach of the game and has proven that over time. Now, I guess my hope is that he wins them all other than two nights every season," Verstraete said. "Alleman is really the only place I would leave Moline to coach at. I wasn’t out looking for a job."
While Verstraete will continue to teach at Moline High School, he said the most difficult part of making the move is leaving behind the players he worked with at Moline.
But, he looks forward to his new challenge of helping a Pioneers program which finished 4-28 last season reclaim some of its former glory.
"Alleman has a great history in basketball, and our goals, we want to get the program back to the state tournament and compete at a high level in a really good conference," Verstraete said.
Mike Tracey, the interim director of athletics at Alleman, believes Verstraete has a plan that can make that happen.
"He’s a very passionate coach, the type of coach who players would run through a wall for, and I think he’s going to do a good job," Tracey said. "He has a lot of experience, a good background in the game, and he understands what it takes to build a complete program."
Verstraete wants to be involved.
He wants to help coaches at Alleman’s feeder schools as much as they want him to help and plans to be a regular in the stands as those teams compete.
"The growth of our program will start with the good young players who are part of it, not only at the high school level but those players who one day want to be Pioneers," Verstraete said.
"I’m looking forward to working with them and working together to do a lot of good things. The Alleman community is invested in this program and invested in their young people, they want us to be successful, and we’re certainly willing to put in the work to make that happen."
Verstraete is also anxious to lead a program of his own.
"I’ve been around the game a long time, coached as a head coach or an assistant at Moline for a number of years," he said. "This is something I’ve thought about, and I’m anxious to get started."
With school currently out of session because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Verstraete said communicating with his new team is among his initial challenges.
He can currently be reached by sending an email to the Alleman athletics department and plans to have a link to a website to connect with him there in the near future.
"This is a challenging time for all of us and my first priority is to make sure that our players are safe and healthy," Verstraete said.
"There will be a time for basketball and I look forward to getting the chance to be with them whenever we can get back to making that happen."
And when that does happen, Verstraete plans to put to use some core values he learned a long time ago as he watched his father work.
"I saw how much he valued the relationships he had with his players, how he treated them right and how they respected him not only when he was coaching them but as they grew older," Verstraete said. "That is the mark of a true coach."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!