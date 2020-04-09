Verstraete returns to his roots to lead Pioneers

"I’m looking forward to working with them and working together to do a lot of good things. The Alleman community is invested in this program and invested in their young people, they want us to be successful, and we’re certainly willing to put in the work to make that happen."

Verstraete is also anxious to lead a program of his own.

"I’ve been around the game a long time, coached as a head coach or an assistant at Moline for a number of years," he said. "This is something I’ve thought about, and I’m anxious to get started."

With school currently out of session because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Verstraete said communicating with his new team is among his initial challenges.

He can currently be reached by sending an email to the Alleman athletics department and plans to have a link to a website to connect with him there in the near future.

"This is a challenging time for all of us and my first priority is to make sure that our players are safe and healthy," Verstraete said.

"There will be a time for basketball and I look forward to getting the chance to be with them whenever we can get back to making that happen."