 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Warren tops Fulton in extra frame 60-56

  • 0

Warren took all the time available, and them some before stopping Fulton in this 60-56 overtime thriller.

Last season, Fulton and Warren faced off on December 21, 2021 at Warren High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocks just miss century mark in dominating Big 6 opener

Rocks just miss century mark in dominating Big 6 opener

The Rock Island boys' basketball team just missed the 100-point mark in its Western Big 6 opener as it blitzed Geneseo 99-38 Friday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse. Senior forward Terrmell Akers was nearly perfect in the win, hitting 11 of 12 shots and leading all scorers with 23 points.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News