Warren tops Fulton in extra frame 60-56

Warren took all the time available, and them some before stopping Fulton in this 60-56 overtime thriller.
Last season, Fulton and Warren faced off on December 21, 2021 at Warren High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.