Warriors use big second half to down Bulldogs

"In situations where we faced adversity, I think those guys would have calmed us down a little bit and given us better flow on offense and defense," Clark said.

Washington, coming off a 9-14 season, has a good mixture of experience and youth.

Seniors Campbell Mitvalsky and Jamar Thurmon each had a team-high 10 points while freshman Trai Sain chipped in eight points — including a 3-pointer that made it a three-possession cushion with less than 4 minutes remaining.

The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 37-19 in the second half.

"Our offense was just bothered in that first half," Washington coach Justin Decker said. "(Bettendorf) is big and physical. We just told our guys to relax.

"We played with more energy. If we can come on the road and win an ugly game like that with just our defense and energy, it is a good start."

Decker said the response from his team in the second half was a sign of growth.

"We've been here before and we'd come in the locker room thinking it was over," Decker admitted. "We didn't have that tonight. Beating a good program like Bettendorf, it gives us a reason to be excited."

Washington's 2-3 zone defense gave Bettendorf fits.