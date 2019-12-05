Warriors use big second half to down Bulldogs

After graduating its top three scorers, including the state's co-Mr. Basketball in D.J. Carton, Curtis Clark knew offense was going to be a challenge for his Bettendorf basketball team early in the season.
"We're really going to have to defend," Clark said.
The Bulldogs did that well for a half Thursday night.
Cedar Rapids Washington, held to just 12 points in the opening two quarters, flipped the switch after intermission to upend Bettendorf 49-38 in the season opener at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf shot just 33 percent from the field, missed 10 of its 14 free throw tries and turned the ball over eight times in the second half.
The struggles on offense impacted its defense.
"I thought we were really good in the first half, but we didn't have the same sort of edge in our positioning on defense," Clark said. "It was a long ways off compared to the first half. Instead of dictating where the offense was going, we were reacting to them."
The Bulldogs were short-handed.
Seniors Joe Byrne and Harrison Bey-Buie were out as was sophomore Tynan Numkena, all with injuries.
Clark doesn't think any of the three will miss significant time as they are nagging setbacks from football season.
"In situations where we faced adversity, I think those guys would have calmed us down a little bit and given us better flow on offense and defense," Clark said.
Washington, coming off a 9-14 season, has a good mixture of experience and youth.
Seniors Campbell Mitvalsky and Jamar Thurmon each had a team-high 10 points while freshman Trai Sain chipped in eight points — including a 3-pointer that made it a three-possession cushion with less than 4 minutes remaining.
The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 37-19 in the second half.
"Our offense was just bothered in that first half," Washington coach Justin Decker said. "(Bettendorf) is big and physical. We just told our guys to relax.
"We played with more energy. If we can come on the road and win an ugly game like that with just our defense and energy, it is a good start."
Decker said the response from his team in the second half was a sign of growth.
"We've been here before and we'd come in the locker room thinking it was over," Decker admitted. "We didn't have that tonight. Beating a good program like Bettendorf, it gives us a reason to be excited."
Washington's 2-3 zone defense gave Bettendorf fits.
The Bulldogs were chilly from the perimeter (4 of 19) and committed several turnovers leading to transition baskets for the Warriors.
"I've got to take some blame on that because we've probably spent 15 to 20 minutes working on a 2-3 zone this early in the season," Clark said. "We're just not ready for that, especially at the guard position. We don't have a whole lot of experience with that."
Lucas Hayes led the Bulldogs with 12 points while Carter Furness had nine. Hayes took only six shots in the game.
"We need him to be very assertive," Clark said. "He's a three-year starter, and most of our offense is going to through Lucas. At times, he was good and at times he was too tentative.
"It is like our whole team right now. They're trying to figure out their roles with the amount of key pieces we lost."