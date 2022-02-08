Watters helps ignite Sabers past Lancers

DEWITT — Central DeWitt High School's boys basketball team showed Tuesday night it can prosper even without big performances from Shawn Gilbert or Gibson McEwen.

Enter Matthew Watters.

The junior scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in the opening half as Central DeWitt trounced North Scott 51-33 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Central DeWitt High School.

Gilbert, the MAC’s leading scorer, battled foul trouble much of the game and finished with 10 points. McEwen did have 13.

Matthew Watters, Brady Petersen, Ryan Watters and Gus Pickup all chipped in.

“That will help us down the road when we get into that playoff contention and teams key in more on our main players,” Watters said. “We have confidence in those role players.”

The Sabers (13-5, 10-5) scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and never trailed.

While Central DeWitt did enough on the offensive end, its defense controlled the game. The Lancers were 4 of 23 from the field in the opening half and mustered only one basket in the first quarter.

“I challenged our guys on Monday about our defense,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “That’s what leads to our defense. I felt like tonight our defense was pretty solid.

“We preach hands up and we didn’t give them sound looks to take in their offense. We tried to take away as much as we could of what they like to do.”

North Scott (9-9, 7-8) had some opportunities around the basket early in the game and couldn’t convert. It led to a downward spiral.

“Once we started missing a bunch of shots — easy bunnies — then it just affected us mentally and we were done,” Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. “You can’t have that at this time of the year.”

The Sabers, who swept the season series against the Lancers, led 15-5 after the opening quarter and the margin swelled to 19 by intermission.

North Scott never could pull closer than 15 points in the second half. Kyler Gerardy led the Lancers with 10 points but their other four starters were a combined 2-for-19 with only six points.

“We’ve had good practices and we played really well last Friday, maybe as well as we have all year,” Budde said. “It just wasn’t there tonight, but our guys will bounce back.”

Central DeWitt has won back-to-back games after a three-game losing streak.

“We can obviously build on it,” Watters said. “Our practices have been intense and the whole team has been focused on that goal. Coach Marshall and the rest of the staff have really focused on getting us out of that rocky stretch and bringing the intensity to get us ready for the postseason.”

