Waukee blitzes PV early in state quarterfinal

The Spartans, with no starter taller than 6-4, had trouble just getting shots to the rim in the opening quarter. Four of PV’s first five attempts were blocked.

“We can rep as much as we want in practice, but to go up against that early in the game, that size just hits you,” PV guard Ryan Dolphin said. “We knew they were long and knew they were tall, but to see that in person, you can’t simulate that in practice.”

When the Spartans would get by one defender, there would be one or two more players with long wingspans waiting in the paint.

Waukee (14-2) finished with 10 blocks and nine steals. Biliew swatted four shots while DeVries and Pryce Sandfort each had three.

“The plays you’re able to make all year, you can’t make those now,” Hillman said. “We tried to get that into our guys’ head. You got to land with your base, shot fake, pivot and kick the ball out. But when you’re out there, instincts take over. You get by your guy, you get to the rim and want to score, but you can’t do that against those guys.

“They do a good job of collapsing to the rim.”

The Warriors were dynamite on offense, too.