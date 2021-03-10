Waukee blitzes PV early in state quarterfinal

DES MOINES — Too big. Too long. Too skilled. Just too darn good.
With the size and length resembling a college squad, the Waukee boys’ basketball team delivered a first-round knockout punch Wednesday afternoon at the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.
Waukee scored the game’s first 13 points and 33 of the first 38 to roll past Pleasant Valley 65-43 in a quarterfinal contest at Wells Fargo Arena.
“That’s one of the best teams the state of Iowa has ever seen,” PV senior Jacob Townsend said.
It would be difficult to argue with Townsend’s assessment.
All five starters range from 6-foot-5 to 6-8.
Four-star prospect Tucker DeVries has signed to play for his father, Darian, at Drake University next year. Three-star Payton Sandfort will join Fran McCaffery’s roster at the University of Iowa. Omaha Biliew, a 6-8 athletic freak, is a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Pryce Sandfort, a 6-5 sophomore, also has garnered Division I interest.
“Watching them on film, they were really good and blasting people early — 20-2, 24-6,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “You get out here and see them live, they are that good.
“The combination of size and skill, that’s a really good college team we’re playing against right there.”
The Spartans, with no starter taller than 6-4, had trouble just getting shots to the rim in the opening quarter. Four of PV’s first five attempts were blocked.
“We can rep as much as we want in practice, but to go up against that early in the game, that size just hits you,” PV guard Ryan Dolphin said. “We knew they were long and knew they were tall, but to see that in person, you can’t simulate that in practice.”
When the Spartans would get by one defender, there would be one or two more players with long wingspans waiting in the paint.
Waukee (14-2) finished with 10 blocks and nine steals. Biliew swatted four shots while DeVries and Pryce Sandfort each had three.
“The plays you’re able to make all year, you can’t make those now,” Hillman said. “We tried to get that into our guys’ head. You got to land with your base, shot fake, pivot and kick the ball out. But when you’re out there, instincts take over. You get by your guy, you get to the rim and want to score, but you can’t do that against those guys.
“They do a good job of collapsing to the rim.”
The Warriors were dynamite on offense, too.
Coach Justin Ohl’s team made 11 of its first 15 attempts and shot a sizzling 67% in the opening half. Payton Sandfort, who finished with a game-high 18 points, buried two 3s from 2 to 3 feet beyond the NBA line.
“We’ve had some trouble finding our rhythm this year, but I thought we finally found it in the last game against Ankeny (a substate final),” Ohl said. “We’ve had some really good practices since.
“We had only four games in the month of February (due to COVID and weather). I was really pleased with the effort and thought they were really locked in and ready to go.”
Waukee, state runner-up to Ankeny last year, faces third-seeded Ames in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday.
“They know what they want,” Ohl said. “Now, it is a matter of getting themselves ready to go and doing it. They’ve been here before, so they know what they need to do.”
After getting down 29 points in the first half, PV (19-4) stuck with it and had much more success in the second half.
The Spartans scored eight of the first 11 points in the third quarter against the Warriors’ starting unit. They reeled off nine straight points to begin the fourth quarter.
“We got blasted early, but we just told them, ‘Let’s go play and compete,’” Hillman said. “They played every possession like it meant something. We did some really good things.
“I’m proud and honored to be their coach.”
Dolphin finished with 14 points to lead the Spartans. Townsend had nine points and seven rebounds in his final high school game.
“This is something we’ve worked toward for 17 years,” Townsend said. “It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but it was cool to be here, cool to play in a game like that against a bunch of great players.
“This was one of our huge goals this season and we finally made it.”
The next step is getting back. Dolphin is the only starter returning, but Bryce Rubel and Joel Lawlor, who saw extended minutes during the season, are back.
“Getting here is big for our program again,” Hillman said. “We made a couple trips here (2015-16) and felt this is who we were going to be. We had a little drought, so hopefully for our freshmen, sophomores and juniors, this can be a spark, provide some motivation and propel us a little bit.”
Waukee 65, Pleasant Valley 43
PLEASANT VALLEY (19-4) – Ryan Dolphin 5-16 2-2 14, Joey Borbeck 1-1 0-0 2, Jacob Townsend 4-10 0-1 9, Matt Mickle 1-4 0-0 3, CJ Ragins 1-3 2-4 4, Bryce Rubel 2-2 0-0 5, Joel Lawlor 3-6 0-0 6, Alex Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Borbeck 0-1 0-0 0, Coy Kipper 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Rubel 0-0 0-0 0, JT Muszalski 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Knebel 0-1 0-0 0, Aden O’Donnell 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Boekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 4-7 43.
WAUKEE (14-2) – Tucker DeVries 3-7 2-2 10, Payton Sandfort 7-12 0-0 18, Pryce Sandfort 3-4 3-3 10, Omaha Biliew 3-5 1-2 7, Wyatt Heston 2-3 0-0 6, Malik Allen 3-5 0-0 6, Cade Kelderman 2-3 0-0 4, Blake Papenberg 1-1 0-0 2, Camden Kaufman 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Soethout 0-2 0-0 0, Braden Menz 1-1 0-0 2, Justin Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Cose 0-1 0-0 0, Keenan Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Littlefield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 6-7 65.
Pleasant Valley;3;11;12;17;--;43
Waukee;22;18;16;9;--;65
3-point goals – PV 5-10 (Dolphin 2-4, Townsend 1-3, Mickle 1-2, Rubel 1-1); Waukee 9-21 (Pay. Sandfort 4-6, DeVries 2-5, Heston 2-3, Pry. Sandfort 1-2, Allen 0-2, Cose 0-1, Kaufman 0-1, Soethout 0-1). Rebounds – PV 21 (Townsend 7, Joey Borbeck 4); Waukee 30 (Biliew 9). Assists – PV 6 (Townsend 3); Waukee 14 (Pay. Sandfort 4, DeVries 3). Turnovers – PV 11, Waukee 9. Total fouls – PV 8, Waukee 8. Fouled out – none.