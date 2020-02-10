WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (18-6, 8-2) at Galesburg (23-3, 9-2)

GameNight: The Silver Streaks routed the Maple Leafs 71-50 at Geneseo in early January. Since that time, Geneseo is 6-1 ... The Streaks hold a half-game edge over the Leafs ... Kyleb Meadows had a huge night for Galesburg in the first meeting, making six 3s and scoring 23 points ... Said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, "Their pressure really hurt us and they got going early and they feed off that when they make shots early."