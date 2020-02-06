WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Moline (14-7, 4-5) at Rock Island (15-7, 5-4)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Both teams have been struggling with the 3-point shot. Moline was 5 for 35 on Tuesday in a loss to Sterling. For the Rocks, guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel combined to make 35% of their 3s before their ankle injuries but are 14 for 60 (23%) since returning to the lineup. ... Rock Island pulled away late to beat Moline 55-37 earlier this season. ... Moline has three players with more than 100 3-point attempts — Brock Harding (139), Ryne Schimmel (112) and Kyle Taylor (102). ... RI's Malachi Key has been on fire in his last seven games. He has made 15 of his 22 shots with 38 points scored and 33 rebounds.
Geneseo (18-5, 7-2) at Alleman (3-22, 0-10)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486
GameNight: The Maple Leafs continue to hang a half-game behind first-place Galesburg. ... The Pioneers will try to bounce back from getting blasted by United Township on Tuesday. ... Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera continues to average a double-double 23 games into the season. Rivera's 637 points (27.7 per game) and 234 rebounds (10.2) are nearly half of the team's totals.
Galesburg (22-3, 8-2) at UTHS (10-14, 4-5)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Panther Den. Twitter: DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Silver Streaks will be looking for some revenge after the Panthers beat them earlier this season at John Thiel Gym. ... The Panthers, who have struggled most of the season to make shots, had no problem on Tuesday, making 30 of 52 in a 74-45 win over Alleman. ... Galesburg has just one loss since back-to-back WB6 setbacks to Quincy and UT.
Quincy (15-8, 7-3) at Sterling (14-10, 3-6)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. Twitter: @Eric_Ingles