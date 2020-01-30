WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (16-5, 6-2) at Moline (14-6, 4-3)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Maple Leafs remain a half-game behind Galesburg in the Western Big 6 Conference race. "We still have some things to do in the conference. It's fun to be in the chase," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. ... The Maroons are still in the race even with two sophomores and a freshman leading the way.

Rock Island (15-6, 5-3) at UTHS (8-13, 2-5)

GameNight: After a three-game losing streak, the Rocks scored a season-high 90 points in a win over Sterling on Tuesday. ... The Panthers will come in hungry after the Rocks trounced them 61-18 earlier this season.

Alleman (2-15, 0-8) at Quincy (12-7, 6-3)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG