WB6 boys GameNight Guide
WB6 boys GameNight Guide

rocky v galesburg bbb 02.jpg

Rock Island senior Andrew McDuffy grabs an offensive rebound during Monday's Western Big 6 Conference game at  John Thiel Gymnasium. Despite huge rebounding advantage the Rocks dropped a 73-62 decision to the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks. 

 STEVE DAVIS/special to sports

Galesburg (26-3, 11-2) at Rock Island (19-7, 8-4)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Galesburg Silver Streaks wrapped up the Western Big 6 Conference title last Friday and now are looking to sweep the season series from the Rocks. Galesburg beat Rock Island 73-62 in the first meeting in Galesburg. ... Rock Island's offense was rolling last weekend in a pair of victories. The Rocks erupted for a 34-point quarter on Friday at Geneseo and a 28-point fourth quarter on Saturday against Rockford Auburn. ... The Rocks have six players averaging between 7.0 and 12.3 points per game. ... Rocky sophomore Amarion Nimmers had back-to-back 24-point outbursts the last two games.

Quincy (16-10, 8-4) at Geneseo (18-8, 8-4)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA

GameNight: Both teams are battling (with Rock Island) for second place in the WB6. The Blue Devils beat the Maple Leafs 69-61 earlier this season in Quincy. ... The Maple Leafs have lost their last two games by a combined 59 points, leaving Geneseo coach Brad Storm hoping to get his team back on the track tonight. ... Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera continues to pile up the numbers. He leads all WB6 scorers with a 28.1 points per game scoring average. He also averages 10.1 rebounds per game and 6.1 made free throws per game. 

Sterling (16-13, 5-7) at Moline (15-11, 5-7)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @sbatt79. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Golden Warriors and Maroons love to shoot the 3-pointer. Sterling launches 21.7 per game and Moline attempts 21.3 per game. The two are also near the bottom of the WB6 in free-throw attempts. Moline has shot 320 and Sterling 319. ... Sterling beat Moline 69-61 earlier this season. ... Rebounding has also been a problem for Moline with no one averaging more than 3.2 per game this season.

United Township (11-17, 4-8) at Alleman (3-26, 0-13)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: Both teams have something to play for. The Panthers want to get back on track after losses to Sterling and Quincy last week. The Pioneers want to get some type of momentum heading into the postseason next week. ... UT routed Alleman 76-45 earlier this month. ... Neither team is putting a lot of points on the scoreboard this season. The Panthers average 42.4 points per game and the Pioneers average 39.2.

