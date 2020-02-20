WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Galesburg (26-3, 11-2) at Rock Island (19-7, 8-4)

GameNight: The Galesburg Silver Streaks wrapped up the Western Big 6 Conference title last Friday and now are looking to sweep the season series from the Rocks. Galesburg beat Rock Island 73-62 in the first meeting in Galesburg. ... Rock Island's offense was rolling last weekend in a pair of victories. The Rocks erupted for a 34-point quarter on Friday at Geneseo and a 28-point fourth quarter on Saturday against Rockford Auburn. ... The Rocks have six players averaging between 7.0 and 12.3 points per game. ... Rocky sophomore Amarion Nimmers had back-to-back 24-point outbursts the last two games.