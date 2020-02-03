WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Alleman (3-21, 0-9) at UTHS (9-14, 3-5)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at the Panther Den. Twitter: KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Pioneers have picked up on their offense of late, averaging 42.7 points per game. The key is the recent play of Alec Ponder, who is averaging 9.0 points per game in his last three Western Big 6 Conference games. ... The Panthers are 7-0 in games in which they score at least 50 points and 1-14 when they don't reach 50. ... UT has lost five games this season when opponents scored 40 points or fewer.
Moline (14-7, 4-4) at Sterling (13-10, 2-6)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons are likely in a spot where they cannot lose another game if they have any WB6 title hopes. ... The Golden Warriors have played several games where they stayed close but can't finish. One of the biggest problems in getting to the free-throw line. They average just 10.8 free-throw attempts per game.