WB6 boys' GameNight Guide
Moline (15-14, 5-8) at UTHS (12-17, 5-8)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Panther Den. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Maroons enter play on a real slide. Moline has lost its last four games, including three in three days last weekend, and has dropped eight of its last nine games. ... The Panthers have a chance to overtake Moline in the conferences standings; both teams come in 5-8 in WB6 play.

Quincy (16-11, 8-5) at RI (20-8, 8-5)

Tonight: 7:30 pm. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: This is a battle of the teams tied for third in the conference behind champ Galesburg and Geneseo. The winner has a chance to tie for second should Geneseo lose tonight at Sterling. ... The Blue Devils beat the Rocks in overtime in Quincy. ... Quincy is still without sophomore leading scorer and rebounder Jeremiah Talton, down with a knee injury. ... The Rocks had a weird weekend last week. They lost to Galesburg by 27 (81-54) and the next night beat Ottawa by 29 (83-54).

Geneseo (19-8, 9-4) at Sterling (17-13, 6-7)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse

GameNight: The Maple Leafs can grab solo second place in the WB6 with a win. ... The Golden Warriors have three players averaging in double figures and five averaging at least 8.7 points per game. ... If the seeds hold, these two teams could meet again next Friday in the Class 3A Sterling Regional final. Geneseo is the No. 2 seed and Sterling is No. 3.

