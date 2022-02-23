 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Well worth the ticket, Woodhull Al/Cam outlasts Peoria Quest Charter in an overtime affair 88-83

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Woodhull Al/Cam could topple Peoria Quest Charter 88-83 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on February 18 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Biggsville West Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

