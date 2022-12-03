Wellman Mid-Prairie busts Goose Lake Northeast 62-39

Wellman Mid-Prairie delivered all the smoke to disorient Goose Lake Northeast and flew away with a 62-39 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 3.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 74-43 game on February 26, 2022. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.