Wellman Mid-Prairie earns solid win over Wilton 62-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Wellman Mid-Prairie spurred past Wilton 62-51 on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Wilton took on Anamosa on December 21 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap
The Golden Hawks darted in front of the Beavers 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's shooting darted to a 27-21 lead over Wilton at halftime.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's authority showed as it carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
