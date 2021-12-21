 Skip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Northeast in scare 60-55
Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Northeast in scare 60-55

Wellman Mid-Prairie topped Goose Lake Northeast 60-55 in a tough tilt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.

An intermission tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

There was no room for doubt as Wellman Mid-Prairie added to its advantage with a 40-35 margin in the closing period.

