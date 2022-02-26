Wellman Mid-Prairie soars over Goose Lake Northeast 74-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Goose Lake Northeast 74-43 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 19-12 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.
The Golden Hawks' shooting breathed fire to a 38-19 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's rule showed as it carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
