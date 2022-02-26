Wellman Mid-Prairie soars over Goose Lake Northeast 74-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Goose Lake Northeast 74-43 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 19-12 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks' shooting breathed fire to a 38-19 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's rule showed as it carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.