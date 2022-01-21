Wellman Mid-Prairie survives close tilt with Camanche 51-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't mind, dispatching Camanche 51-46 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense moved to a 29-20 lead over Camanche at the intermission.
Camanche turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Wellman Mid-Prairie put the game on ice.
