Davenport West, a one-win team with just four athletes who saw any varsity playing time last season, faced a lot of adversity in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport North.
But when the visiting Wildcats trimmed the Falcons’ lead to just one with 3:36 remaining, West didn’t wilt. Instead, the young Falcons answered with a 9-0 run to extend the lead, and then made enough plays down the stretch to seal a 75-69 win over North on Dave Wessel Court.
“As a team, I thought we fought together to be where we needed to be at the end,” said West sophomore John Michael Thornton, who had two key baskets in the 9-0 run. “We just kept reminding each other that we had each other’s backs. We needed to keep it up and fight hard.”
North pulled within 58-57 on a Quincy Wiseman free throw, but Thornton answered by burying a hook shot. The Wildcats, who went 12-for-35 from 3-point range in the contest, then missed three straight from beyond the arc. West’s Jamil Haymond scored on a feed from big man Aldane Barrett, and then Barrett converted a three-point play. Finally, Thornton scored inside to push the West lead to 10 points with under two minute left. North would get no closer than five the rest of the way.
“Our guys just refused to lose,” West head coach David Robinson said. “Our young guys were able to step it up. Everybody at certain points in the game made a play. We made our free throws. We didn’t turn the ball over as much. We got all the 50-50 balls. We fought through a lot of adversity out there. But our guys just kept playing and playing and playing. This is the outcome, and we’re happy.”
The contest had all the trappings of a heated rivalry game — players diving for every loose ball, technical fouls and plenty of contact near the rim. And West (2-6, 1-5 MAC), which never trailed in the game’s final three quarters, was able to grab the bragging rights for the fourth straight time.
“We don’t like them guys, man,” Thornton said. “It’s a big rivalry.”
Haymond had a career-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds, and Malik Westerfield also had 16 points for West. Zach Trevino added 15 points, while Thornton and Barrett both had nine points.
Sophomore Wiseman scored a career-high 17 points to lead North (5-3, 4-2 MAC), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Jayden Houston added 15 points, and Mekki Sisk hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 13 points. The Wildcats’ leading scorer, T.J. Vesey, was limited to just six points on 2-for-13 shooting.
West, which picked up its first conference win of the season, finishes the 2018 calendar year with a big win in a rivalry game.
“You know what, to end the year like this and start 2019 with a win, it tastes good,” Robinson said. “We all want to keep going that way, and we just have to stay at it.”
The young Falcons hope that Friday’s win is a cornerstone upon which they can build future success.
“This is a big one,” Thornton said. “We can build on this, I feel.”