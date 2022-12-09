West boys use run to beat Central

Davenport Central started the second half of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game by metaphorically hitting visiting Davenport West in the mouth.

But the Falcons answered with the knockout punch.

The Blue Devils trailed by seven at halftime, but scored the first eight points of the third quarter to take the lead. However, West answered with a 16-3 run to take control of the contest. The Falcons went on to win 69-64 inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

“Our guys withstood it,” West coach David Robinson said of Central’s run to start the second half. “Then we got our composure and went on that run. They hit us, and then we hit them. All of our games are like this. All of the guys know each other.

“Our guys stuck to the plan and did what they needed to do.”

Anthony Gott’s three-point play gave Central (2-2, 1-1 MAC) a 36-35 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. West’s Jermilyn Gardner answered with four straight points before teammate Davante Bradford scored four straight. West’s Tayshaun Scott scored on a behind-the-back feed from Gardner, and then Gardner knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. Finally, Bradford’s runner extended the Falcons’ lead to 53-39.

"We fed the hot hands, and our teammates on the bench gave us confidence,” Gardner said.

The Blue Devils slowly clawed their way back into the game, and after the Falcons missed the front end of the one-and-one twice in the final minute, pulled within four on Jamarion Readus’ free throw with 35.4 seconds left.

Cailen Shadrick, on the floor after three West starters had fouled out, made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds remaining that all but iced the game for the visitors.

“They played as a team,” Robinson said. “Cailen made two big free throws at the end after we had missed a few. Everyone did different things at different times that was huge.”

Bradford scored a career-high 18 points and also collected seven rebounds for the Falcons (2-1, 2-0 MAC). Gardner scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, and he also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the contest.

"It was a rough first half for me, but my teammates gave me confidence,” Gardner said. “They told me I’ve got it, and to just keep shooting the ball.”

Readus poured in a career-high 30 points to keep the Blue Devils in Friday’s contest. Gott finished with nine points and six rebounds, and Charles Jones scored eight points.

Tracy Hayslett hit a 3-pointer just seconds into the second half, and then Jones scored a layup. Jones found Gott inside for a layup, and Gott’s free throw gave Central the lead.

“We talked a little bit about composure during halftime, and I was happy with how we came out of the break,” Central head coach Ryan Hill said. “Then the game just kind of got away from them a little bit with some of the pressure that West was giving us on defense.”

West, a young squad that starts four juniors, also kept its composure in the second half to win its first road game of the season.

“It’s a very big road win for a young team in a hostile environment with their fans throwing water bottles at our guys,” Robinson said. “They stuck together and didn’t let that distract them from their mission.”