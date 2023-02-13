West Branch swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Durant 76-36 at West Branch High on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

West Branch moved in front of Durant 11-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears opened an enormous 35-20 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

West Branch steamrolled to a 52-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-12 advantage in the frame.

