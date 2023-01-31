 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Branch passes stress test against Durant 65-49

West Branch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 65-49 win over Durant in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, West Branch and Durant squared off with November 30, 2021 at West Branch High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 26, Durant squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

