West Des Moines Valley didn't flinch, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 9.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 5-4 advantage over West Des Moines Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-13 margin over the Tigers at halftime.

West Des Moines Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-20 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Tigers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Spartans' 31-23 margin in the final quarter.

