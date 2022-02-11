West nips North on free throws in the final second

Davenport West High School is the worst free-throw shooting boys basketball team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season.

Jermilyn Gardner showed otherwise with less than a second left Friday night.

The sophomore buried two foul shots with 0.3 ticks remaining as West escaped with a 70-69 victory over city-rival Davenport North at West High School on senior night.

“He stayed in the gym working on his free throws,” older brother and senior Jermaine Gardner said after scoring a game-high 26 points. “He lives off the free throws.

“When he got fouled, we all knew the game was over.”

It was a very chaotic final sequence that led to Jermilyn Gardner’s winning free throws.

West (9-11, 8-8 MAC) led for the majority of the game and held a 68-65 advantage after NaZion Caruthers split foul shots with 38.9 seconds left. North (12-6, 11-4 MAC) answered with a basket from Amare Wright.

Then, North forced a turnover and K.J. Lamonte went in for a layup with 6 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats in front, 69-68.

West, without any timeouts, inbounded the ball to Jermilyn Gardner about 90 feet from the basket. North set up a trap. Gardner tried to split it and an official called North for a blocking foul.

“It is very tough to swallow when you have an instance when you are three seconds from winning a ball game, they inbound the ball, our guys were stationary and they decide to make a call 94 feet from the rim,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “When you try and split a trap like that, those calls don’t usually go your way, especially to end a ball game.”

West thought otherwise.

“I went through the trap on purpose,” Jermilyn Gardner said. “They were not fully set and I drew the foul.”

Jermilyn Gardner, a 68% free-throw shooter, had all 13 of his points in the second half. He had made four consecutive foul shots before stepping to the line for the final two.

“I just had to do it for my teammates,” he said. “We all played our part in this and the free-throw line was my part.”

Jermaine Gardner had 20 points before halftime, giving West a 31-28 lead. The Falcons struck for seven quick points in the third quarter to go in front by 10.

North slowly chipped away at the deficit.

TreVon Coney came off the bench and scored a team-high 18 points while Mike Lowery tossed in 15. The Wildcats tied the game at 54 in the fourth quarter before West's Mario Clark made a foul shot and then scored off an offensive rebound.

West stretched the lead to 67-61 with 3:13 to go, but North kept countering. Lowery made a corner 3-pointer to make it 67-65 with 2:21 left.

“We didn’t play our best at all,” said Davis, whose team had 17 turnovers and was 3 of 17 from beyond the arc. “The first 3 ½ quarters, we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.

“We couldn’t get over the hump until late, but at end of the day I felt like we made enough plays down the stretch to be able to win the game."

West, which came into the game shooting 54% at the foul line, was 9 of 13 in the final quarter.

“We stayed the course, believed in each other and knocked our free throws down,” West coach David Robinson said. “It was a total team effort."

Robinson hopes it can springboard his team into the final week of the regular season and beyond.

"It is good to get wins like this against teams that are close to being (state) ranked," he said. "This is a big lift.

“We knew we had it in us, and the ball bounced our way this time.”

