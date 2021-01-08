West staves off state-ranked North's furious rally

"Credit to North," West coach David Robinson said. "They're a top 10 team in the state, and we came out and did a good job against them. We stuck together and played as a team; it was focus. We were determined to win. Now, this is over, and we play Assumption, another state-ranked team."

Led by the duo of Jayden Houston, who had game highs of 24 points and seven rebounds and five steals, and Quincy Wiseman (17 points, five rebounds), the Wildcats scored the final four points in the third quarter to whittle a 13-point deficit to 51-42, setting the stage for their comeback bid over the final eight minutes.

In the first quarter, the Falcons reeled off eight straight points to go up 14-7 only to have North responded with a 7-0 run to tie the score, the last points coming on a pair of Houston free throws with 6.2 seconds on the clock.

However, West's Diontray Whitney was fouled as time expired, and he hit one of his free throws to put the hosts up 15-14 after one.

With junior guard Jermaine Gardner scoring 14 of his 20 points in the first half, the Falcons continued to trade blows with North before closing the second quarter on a 10-0 run, taking a 37-28 lead into halftime.