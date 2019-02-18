It felt like a seismic shift.
For eight minutes, Ottumwa shot a lights out 9-for-13 with multiple 3-point field goals to open a 23-16 lead.
Davenport West showed no sign it could hang with the Bulldogs in its Class 4A substate opener Monday night.
In the blink of an eye, the Falcons grabbed the lead and never looked back.
West put on a display of crisp and efficient offense to go along with lockdown defense as it outscored Ottumwa 43-12 in the second half on its way to a 69-41 blowout victory on Dave Wessel Court.
The win sets up a semifinal showdown with seventh-ranked Iowa City West on Friday.
"We definitely needed that," senior guard Malik Westerfield said. "This is getting us ready for a tough Iowa City West team. I'd rather have this game as a warmup so we can be ready."
The Falcons (9-12) trailed 29-26 entering the second half, but wasted little time grabbing just their second lead of the night.
Aldane Barrett put together a 3-point play and John Michael Thornton converted a layup to give West a 31-29 cushion.
That was the start of a 17-1 run aided by seven points from Jamil Haymond to put the Falcons up 43-30 with three minutes left in the third.
"Our coach at halftime told us to turn it up," said Haymond, who poured in a game-high 21 points.
When Colby Reed connected on a three in the fourth, the Bulldogs (6-15) were down 10.
West proceeded to score the final 18 points of the game. They limited Ottumwa to six points each in the final three quarters.
"We locked in," West's first-year head coach David Robinson said. "We got some good turnovers and didn't give anyone open looks. It was a team effort. The pressure got to them."
Westerfield added 14 and Barrett registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, the first for the 6-foot-7 sophomore since Jan. 11.
"Post up hard on the block," Barrett said. "Fighting hard so players don't push me (around)."
With just three seniors on its roster, the Falcons looked nervous to start off.
The bright lights of the postseason may have gotten the better of them. It allowed Ottumwa to connect on five three-pointers in the first quarter, most of them wide open.
"It's a win or go home type of game, we were nervous and we missed a couple passes," Robinson said. "We stopped trying to block shots and contest."
That adjustment limited the Bulldogs to six total field goals in 31 attempts over the final 24 minutes.
The Falcons scored 21 and 22 points, respectively in the third and fourth quarters.
"We shared the ball, rebounded, rotated," Haymond said. "Everything we did tonight was correct."
Now, they get the chance to prove themselves with one of the best teams in the state of Iowa.
They want to thrive in that underdog role.
"We just need to take our time and look for open, smart shots," Westerfield said. "When we win, it makes people sick to their stomach. I love that feeling."