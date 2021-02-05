West uses defense and late run to close out Bettendorf

But the Falcons responded to the challenge by scoring 11 straight points. Phearless Caruthers scored his only points of the game on a baseline jumper, John Miller and Jermaine Gardner combined to make six free throws and Gardner drilled another 3 with 1:30 remaining to finish off the Bulldogs.

“We kept our poise and got it under control,’’ said Miller, who made just 3 of 16 shots from the field but led both teams with 17 points. “Just keep fighting. That’s how we got the lead back and won the game.’’

Gardner added 15 points and NaZion Caruthers had 11 for the Falcons, who gave Bettendorf fits at times with their half-court pressure.

The Bulldogs did not make a field goal until the final minute of the first quarter, made just 3 of 20 shots in the first half and committed 15 turnovers.

“Our offense really did struggle a little bit,’’ Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “Their pressure in the half-court is different and it took us a little while to feel that out.’’

Miller said defense clearly is the strength of the West team right now.

“That’s going to win us a lot of games,’’ he said. “When we’re playing defense, everything is easy. Everybody gets some confidence and we get going good.’’