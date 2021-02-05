West uses defense and late run to close out Bettendorf

Defense hasn’t always been a hallmark of the Davenport West basketball program in recent seasons.
Neither has the ability to come up with the plays necessary to finish off close games.
But the Falcons did both those things very well Friday night, holding Bettendorf to 30.6% shooting from the field and putting together an 11-point run in the fourth quarter to secure a 56-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Bulldogs at the West gym.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Falcons (6-4) and slowed down a Bettendorf team that had claimed its only two victories of the season in the past week or so.
“We made the plays we needed to and made our free throws when we needed to and closed the game out correctly,’’ West coach David Robinson said. “That’s a big step going forward. We had lost two in a row, but this one has a real good feel.’’
The Falcons got rolling offensively in the third quarter, knocking down four 3-point field goals in the first 3½ minutes of the half to open a 36-20 lead.
Bettendorf, led by reserves Caden Wilkins, Spencer DelVecchio and Gevez Lee-Webster, managed to erase almost all of that deficit. Tynan Numkena, who grabbed 14 rebounds to go with seven points, made two free throws with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining to chop the margin to a single point, 41-40.
But the Falcons responded to the challenge by scoring 11 straight points. Phearless Caruthers scored his only points of the game on a baseline jumper, John Miller and Jermaine Gardner combined to make six free throws and Gardner drilled another 3 with 1:30 remaining to finish off the Bulldogs.
“We kept our poise and got it under control,’’ said Miller, who made just 3 of 16 shots from the field but led both teams with 17 points. “Just keep fighting. That’s how we got the lead back and won the game.’’
Gardner added 15 points and NaZion Caruthers had 11 for the Falcons, who gave Bettendorf fits at times with their half-court pressure.
The Bulldogs did not make a field goal until the final minute of the first quarter, made just 3 of 20 shots in the first half and committed 15 turnovers.
“Our offense really did struggle a little bit,’’ Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “Their pressure in the half-court is different and it took us a little while to feel that out.’’
Miller said defense clearly is the strength of the West team right now.
“That’s going to win us a lot of games,’’ he said. “When we’re playing defense, everything is easy. Everybody gets some confidence and we get going good.’’
“We pride ourselves on defense and we did a really good job tonight,’’ Robinson added. “It took a minute before our offense kicked in. We finally got up there in the second half and made some free throws and got going. Guys started spreading it around a little more and we were able to get some good looks at the basket.’’
Clark was happy with the way his own team defended in the first half and was proud of the way his second-line players sparked the second-half comeback.
“Our starters came out a little flat in the second half and our bench gave us some quality minutes there,’’ he said. “We rode those guys out just because they were playing so well.’’