West wears down Little Hawks in substate win

In Iowa City High, the Davenport West boys basketball found a team willing to run up and down the court with them.

But that played right into the Falcons’ hands. They wore out the Little Hawks, who turned the ball over four times in the final two minutes of Monday’s Class 4A Substate 5 quarterfinal.

West pulled away over those final two minutes for a 71-62 win on Dave Wessel Court.

“Our pressure got to them,” West head coach David Robinson said. “They got tired, and we made them turn the ball over at the right time for us.”

The two teams combined to hoist up 114 shots in the uptempo affair, which featured eight ties and 20 lead changes. City High (7-16) led by one with five minutes remaining, but Jermilyn Gardner found Cleo Grandberry for a corner 3-pointer that put West on top.

City High’s TaeVeon Stevens hit a runner to tie the game, but Mario Clark pulled up for a 15-footer as the Falcons regained the lead. Then Gardner, a sophomore, drove into the teeth of the Little Hawk defense for two tough layups that pushed the West lead to six with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Stevens made a long 3-pointer, and then City High’s Jovan Harris came up with a steal that led to him scoring while getting fouled. He missed a free throw that would have tied the game, and the Little Hawks were called for an offensive foul after getting the ball back.

Jermaine Gardner, who scored a game-high 25 points, hit a step-back 3-pointer at the other end to give the Falcons some breathing room.

“Once I got the separation, I was like, ‘I’m open, so I have to take the shot,’” Jermaine Gardner said. “I just pulled it. I was on fire tonight. I felt like I should just keep shooting.”

Jermilyn Gardner pressured the Little Hawks into an over-and-back turnover. West freshman Cailen Shadrick took the inbound pass near half court, but dribbled through City High’s trap and scored to push the lead to six.

Shadrick and Jermilyn Gardner combined to make five of six free throws in the game’s final 30 seconds to seal the win.

“We held our composure,” Robinson said. “We got the ball into the right guys’ hands. Nobody was nervous.”

West (10-12) advances to Friday’s substate semifinal at No. 2 Pleasant Valley. The Spartans (21-0) defeated the Falcons twice during the regular season — 48-40 at Pleasant Valley on Dec. 17 and 40-38 on Dave Wessel Court three weeks ago.

“We went toe-to-toe the last couple times we played,” Robinson said. “I don’t think it was more than eight points for either game. It could come down to a last-second shot. I’m expecting it to be a really good one.”

Brothers Jermaine and Jermilyn Gardner combined for 36 points in Monday’s victory.

"To hoop with my little brother, it feels pretty good,” Jermaine Gardner said. “For him to be on the court with me and win playoff games, I like it.”

West got 33 points from its reserves in the win. Besides Jermilyn Gardner’s 11 points, Grandberry had three 3-pointers for nine points, Shadrick had eight, and Landon Winston had five.

“I like to see that everyone is getting involved,” Jermaine Gardner said. “Everybody came to play. It was a good team win.”

Harris scored 17 points to lead the Little Hawks, who turned the ball over nine times in the fourth quarter and 27 for the game. Stevens hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points. Jamari Newson and Shamar Benton had 12 apiece.

West, playing at home for the final time, improved to 8-2 in games played at Wessel Court this season.

“We talk about it every time before a game,” Jermaine Gardner said. “We talk about protecting our house. We don’t want to let anyone come in here and beat us.”

But now the Falcons will hit the road and try to upset undefeated PV.

“They did beat us twice, but we’re not trying to lose a third time,” Jermaine Gardner said. “We’ll come out really focused on Friday night.”

