Western Big 6 boys basketball all-conference teams announced

Three local athletes were selected as first team members on the All-Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball team, which was released Tuesday.

Brock Harding (Moline), Amarion Nimmers (Rock Island) and Bristol Lewis (Geneseo) all earned first-team honors on the seven-player honor squad. Also voted to the first team by the coaches were Jeremiah Talton (Sr., Quincy), who was named league MVP, Jeremiah Babers (Sr., Galesburg), Bradley Longcor (Fr., Quincy) and John Paul Schilling (Jr., Sterling).

Harding was fourth in points per game in league play (19.2) and second in assists (4.9). The Maroon junior also collected 25 steals and drained 37 shots from beyond the arc, both second most during WB6 action. Moline finished second to Quincy in the WB6, going 12-2 in league play.

Nimmers was the conference’s leading scorer, averaging 22.4 PPG during league play. The senior guard also swiped 24 steals and averaged six rebounds per game, stats that were third and fourth most in the league. Nimmers’ 45-point performance against Dubuque Hempstead on Dec. 11 set a school record. The Rocks reached their first sectional final since 2013 with a 67-62 victory over Peoria Manual in overtime, and Nimmers had a team-high 19 points.

Lewis was third in points per game in league play (19.4) and fifth in rebounds (5.9). The junior also drained 34 3-pointers and had a 40-point game against Kewanee on Nov. 23. Geneseo finished the season 9-19 and lost in the regional semifinal round to Rock Island.

Those earning spots on the five-player all-conference second team were Marieon Anderson (Sr., Rock Island), Koen Derry (Sr., Galesburg), Kyle Taylor (Sr., Moline), De’Vontay Wright (Jr., United Township) and Grant Welch (Jr., Moline).

Anderson led the league in rebounds (8.4) per game and was top 10 in points (12.1) and assists (3).

Taylor was ninth in points (12.5) per game and fourth in assists (4.1). He also collected 22 steals and hit 31 3s, both fourth most in the WB6. Welch averaged five rebounds per game which was ranked 10th in the WB6.

Wright drained 34 3s, which were third most in the league. The Panthers finished the season 15-15 and lost in the regional semifinal round to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Three honorable mentions were given, those going to Rob Pulliam (Sr., Moline), Baker Beal (Sr., Rock Island) and Omarion Roberts (Jr., United Township).

Pulliam averaged 12.1 points per game during conference play and had a team-high 22 points against Minooka on Feb. 25 to help give Moline its first regional title since the 2017-18 season.

Beal ended his high school career with an impressive performance against Metamora in the sectional final. The 6-foot-6 forward scored a team-high 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field. He also grabbed eight boards.

Moline had the most selections with four. Rock Island had three, and Galesburg, United Township and Quincy had two.

