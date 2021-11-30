Western Big 6 boys basketball at a glance; Can Moline live up to expectations?

The return of boys basketball in the Western Big 6 Conference brings out some of the best competition in the state of Illinois, and Moline isn’t shying away from any of it.
No matter the competition, the Maroons expect to win.
“I think we have a chance to go undefeated in conference,” Moline junior guard Brock Harding said. “I mean, I’d say anything less than winning conference will be kind of looked at by our team as a loss at the end of the year. I think there’s a lot of teams in the conference that have that same expectation, but if our team continues to play the way we did this weekend, I don’t know if there’s a team that can beat us.”
Moline’s three-month quest to complete perfection in the WB6 will be met with stiff competition from Galesburg, United Township and, of course, bitter rival and defending league champ Rock Island. UT's Panthers are off to a 4-1 start and the Rocks are 3-0 behind impressive offensive performances from senior guard Amarion Nimmers.
“Our conference is loaded,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Galesburg went 3-0, Rocky went 3-0, and UT won its tournament at Geneseo. It's a good league and we're just going to have to keep on building, but I really like our guys the way we're playing. Every conference game is going to be a battle and you got to be ready.”
The Maroons can score. Moline reached 96 points twice in wins over Limestone and Dunlap. And the defense is just as strong, not allowing any of its opponents to score 60 points in its 3-0 start to the season.
“Last year we had five guys averaging double figures and four of them are back,” Taylor said. “I think the strength of our team is balance and that's why we're not an easy team to play against. It's not just one guy, we have multiple guys that can do a lot of things.”
Harding (17 ppg) highlights a loaded group of guards, including Kyle Taylor (12 ppg), Grant Welch (11 ppg) and Rob Pulliam (11 ppg). Harding earned all-conference honors as a sophomore last season while leading the Maroons to a 16-3 record, second best in the WB6.
“(Harding) has started for us since he was a freshman and I mean, he's really skilled and a really good leader, on and off the court,” Coach Taylor said. “He brings a lot to the team on a daily basis. I think he can do everything. He can handle the ball and shoot from anywhere and he is a good passer and defender. He’s a complete basketball player.”
Harding already has offers from Bradley, Colorado State, Drake and Illinois State with a long way to go on the recruiting trail. But like Taylor mentioned, this Moline squad is filled with talent, and Harding knows that as much as anyone.
“I'd say the biggest sleeper on our team is Grant Welch,” Harding said. “He came off the bench last year and put up good numbers. And then this year, we worked in the gym all summer to improve and he's came out and shot the ball at an extremely high percentage. He’s just done everything for our team, even rebounded. We’re not super big, but (Welch) fights the whole game down low and does great things. He's awesome to play with.”
And Taylor, a 6-foot-1 guard, is no slouch either.
This Moline team plays hard. It’s one of the biggest reasons why they are regarded as one of the top teams in the area.
“Kyle shoots the ball extremely well, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody take more charges than that guy,” Harding said. “He is always in the right position. He also has a high IQ and always knows what the other team is going to do.”
Most of the team has been playing with each other for years, resulting in a unique chemistry that Moline can use to its advantage.
“It’s crazy how much everybody loves playing for each other,” Harding said. “Nobody really cares about their personal stats. Everybody just wants to win. And I mean, when you got a team with dudes like that, it’s a fun season for sure.”
Moline’s talented starting five will attempt to make this season a little more fun than previous campaigns, trying to snap a dry spell of sectional titles. The Maroons haven’t won one since the 2003-04 season, and Moline lost its last playoff game in 2019 to Normal Community West in the first round.
But the 16-3 spring season has sparked momentum, and with fans back in the stands, Moline knows its home-court advantage will loom large on Friday nights.
“We have the best fans in the Big 6, no doubt,” Harding said. “Our student section loves to come out and support. It’s fun to have them back. They are a huge part of our success, even if they don’t know it. All the energy they bring into the stadium helps us tremendously.”
Moline’s conference title pursuit begins Friday at Galesburg before the Maroons host Geneseo on Tuesday at Wharton.
Read for a team-by-team breakdown of the rest of the teams in the WB6.
Alleman Pioneers
Head coach: Larry Oronzio
2021 spring record: 0-9
Impact players: Jackson Praet, sr., G/F; Noah Brinkman, sr., F; Lincoln Dorsey, jr., G; Ethan Georlett, jr., G; Ryan Schmitt, so., G; Daniel VanDeHeede, so., F/G
Newcomers to watch: DJ Baker, fr., G
Outlook: There is no denying it – Alleman will struggle to find wins this season in the competitive Western Big 6 Conference. The Pioneers were outscored 621-278 in their nine games last season, all of which were losses. The only returning player who scored points last season is senior Jackson Praet, who averaged 0.9 points per game. First-year coach Larry Oronzio says his team has been working hard in the offseason to get better each day. How quickly Oronzio can get his inexperienced team to play well will determine how Alleman competes in conference play.
Geneseo Maple Leafs
Head coach: Brad Storm
2021 spring record: 6-9
Impact players: Bristol Lewis jr., G; Anthony Pierce, sr., G
Newcomers to watch: Nathan VanDeWoestyne, sr., F/C; Mason Lovig jr., G; Brock Seei, sr., G/F; Andrew Cotty, sr., G; Thomas Henson, sr., F; Tayt Hager jr., G; Jaden Weinzierl jr., F/G
Outlooks: The Maple Leafs went 2-2 in their Thanksgiving Shootout, earning victories over Kewanee and Rock Falls. Geneseo defeated Kewanee in overtime behind Lewis’ 40-point performance. Lewis will lead a fairly inexperienced group, but the Maple Leafs have enough talent to snatch a victory any given night. Pierce will be a player to watch this season. The senior guard is a four-year varsity player who is coming off of an ACL injury. If he can stay healthy, the Lewis and Pierce duo can be one of the best in the conference.
Galesburg Silver Streaks
Head coach: Chad Thompson
2021 spring record: 9-5
Impact players: Jeremiah Babers, sr., G; Koen Derry, sr., G/F; Carl Dortch, sr., F; Alex Egipciaco, sr., G/F; Dre Egipciaco, sr., G; Easton Steck, jr., G/F
Newcomers to watch: Ian Dominique, so., G; Roman Wilson, jr., G
Outlook: Galesburg is one of the more experienced teams in the conference and Coach Thompson, in his first year at the helm, believes that should lead to the Silver Streaks competing at the top of the conference. With senior guard Babers leading the way, Galesburg has an argument that it is a top four team in the league. However, it remains to be seen if the Silver Streaks can compete with talented teams such as Moline, Rock Island and United Township.
Moline Maroons
Head coach: Sean Taylor
2021 spring record: 16-3
Impact players: Brock Harding, jr., G; Kyle Taylor, sr., G; Rob Pulliam, sr., F; Grant Welch, jr., F
Newcomers to watch: Maddux Dieckman, jr., F; Hunter Warren, jr., G; Jasper Ogburn, jr., G; Trey Taylor, fr., F/C
Outlook: There is no doubt about it – Moline expects to finish at the top. Junior guard Harding picked up an offer from Bradley on Friday, and more expect to come his way after he earned first team all-conference honors as a sophomore last season. The Maroons have begun their season 3-0 with wins over Limestone, Madison and Dunlap. Moline scored 96 points in two of those games, and didn’t allow more than 59 points. Taylor, Pulliam and Welch, who all averaged double figures last year, will all complement Harding during the Maroons’ quest for a conference title.
Quincy Blue Devils
Head coach: Andy Douglas
2021 spring record: 3-11
Impact players: Jeremiah Talton sr., G/F
Newcomers to watch: Bradley Longcor fr., G; Keshaun Thomas fr., F/C; Sam Mulherin jr., F; Reid O'Brien jr., G
Outlook: Much like Alleman and Geneseo, Quincy heads into the 2021 fall season with a lot of inexperience. Coach Douglas says it is the youngest roster in Quincy’s history, with four freshman and three sophomores on the varsity squad. But so far, that hasn’t been a problem. The Blue Devils are 3-0 to begin the season with wins over Lake Forest Academy, Miller Career Academy and St. Mary’s. Quincy opens up conference play against United Township on Friday.
Rock Island Rocks
Head coach: Marc Polite
2021 spring record: 14-2
Impact players: Amarion Nimmers, sr., G; Mareion Anderson, sr., F; Baker Beal, sr., F; Cameron Atkinson, jr., G; Kai Rios, sr., F; Eli Reese, sr., G
Newcomers to watch: Terrmell Akers, jr., F; Jaylin Randle, sr., G
Outlook: The defending Big 6 champ Rocks are loaded. First-year coach Polite has 10 seniors leading his roster, including Amarion Nimmers – last year’s Big 6 scoring leader. Rock Island will be one of the toughest teams to beat and is expected to challenge Moline for the conference crown. Nimmers scored 20-plus points in all three games to lead Rock Island to a 3-0 start in their home tournament. The Rocks surpassed 100 points in their win over Chicago Brooks. Rock Island had four scorers reach double digits in two of the three games over the weekend.
Sterling Golden Warriors
Head coach: Ryan Vasquez
2021 spring record: 8-10
Impact players: JP Schilling, jr., G
Newcomers to watch: Andre Klaver, so., G; Lucas Austin, so., F
Outlook: Sterling is another young team in the WB6 and expectations are to get better each night. There are no seniors on the roster, but the Golden Warriors should improve throughout the season. Sterling split its first two games against Dundee-Crown and Rochelle, earning a victory in the latter. The Golden Warriors have finished fifth in the WB6 the past two years.
United Township Panthers
Head coach: Ryan Webber
2021 spring record: 13-5
Impact players: Mahki Johnson, sr., G; Darius Rogers, sr., F; Omarion Roberts, jr., G; DeVontay Wright, jr., F/G
Newcomers to watch: Jackson Colgan, jr., F; Dominic Rhoden, so., G; Dvonte Cartwright, so., F
Outlook: United Township heads into the 2021-22 season with high expectations. With returning leaders such as Johnson, Rogers, Roberts and Wright, the Panthers expect to be one of the top teams in the WB6. Webber is excited about his upperclassmen, but acknowledges that his younger players could provide a pivotal role as well. Rogers led UT by averaging 16 points per game last season. The Panthers went 4-0 at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout with wins over Rockridge, Princeton, Kewanee and Rock Falls before dropping a 49-40 non-conference game to Charlotte (Fla.) at the Wethersfield Wally Keller Classic on Saturday.