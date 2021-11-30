Western Big 6 boys basketball at a glance; Can Moline live up to expectations?

“Last year we had five guys averaging double figures and four of them are back,” Taylor said. “I think the strength of our team is balance and that's why we're not an easy team to play against. It's not just one guy, we have multiple guys that can do a lot of things.”

Harding (17 ppg) highlights a loaded group of guards, including Kyle Taylor (12 ppg), Grant Welch (11 ppg) and Rob Pulliam (11 ppg). Harding earned all-conference honors as a sophomore last season while leading the Maroons to a 16-3 record, second best in the WB6.

“(Harding) has started for us since he was a freshman and I mean, he's really skilled and a really good leader, on and off the court,” Coach Taylor said. “He brings a lot to the team on a daily basis. I think he can do everything. He can handle the ball and shoot from anywhere and he is a good passer and defender. He’s a complete basketball player.”

Harding already has offers from Bradley, Colorado State, Drake and Illinois State with a long way to go on the recruiting trail. But like Taylor mentioned, this Moline squad is filled with talent, and Harding knows that as much as anyone.