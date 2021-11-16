Western Big 6 boys basketball banquet returns and with it, eagerness to begin season

The Western Big 6 boys basketball Tip-Off banquet returned Tuesday after a year hiatus to a group of coaches who seemed pleased to be back at the podium.
Six of the eight coaches attended the event at the Quad City Botanical Center to talk about their respective teams — or make jokes.
United Township’s Ryan Webber did a little bit of both but made sure to acknowledge the high expectations his team has this season. The 17th year coach expects them to compete.
“We have a great senior class and really strong junior class,” Webber said. “It’s a good time to be a Panther right now.”
UT was able to fill its schedule to 31 games this season, a mark that Webber says his team has never reached.
“Not everyone wants to play us,” Webber said. “We are one of the smallest 4A schools and a lot of 3A schools don’t want to play us. But I’m excited for our schedule. We are going to be challenged early and often. Coaches across the state tell me that they are so envious of the atmosphere we have in this league. It’s what makes the league so special.”
The light-hearted banquet was capped off with Moline coach Sean Taylor, who has established the Maroons as one of the dominant teams in the conference. He used most of his time to make the banquet room laugh, but mentioned how last year’s all-conference member, Brock Harding, should lead the Maroons to another strong finish.
Rock Island’s Mark Polite, who was hired in May, believes the Rocks are shaping into form. Rock Island returns key starters Marieon Anderson and Amarion Nimmers, who both earned second-team all-conference honors last season. Polite said that he also convinced football standout Kai Rios to play, which will solidify the Rocks' height on the court.
“We have a tough schedule, but we have a really talented bunch of guys,” Polite said. “They are adjusting to a new system and coach and doing well so far. How quickly they adjust to that will determine how good we will be early on.”
Geneseo’s Brad Storm was candid about his Maple Leafs this season. He laid it out plan and simple, Geneseo may be overmatched in some games this season, but they will always give effort.
Storm believes last season’s COVID season turned away many players, resulting in a depleted roster. The Maple Leafs have just 24 kids in the entire program — 11 freshman, zero sophomores, seven juniors and seven seniors.
“The kids who are here are excited to become better players and be a part of this,” Storm said. “We know the talent level is high in this league, but these guys aren’t scared to compete despite the disparities. We are going to compete.”
The Maple Leafs went 6-9 in the spring season. It was just their second in the conference.
“It’s still a new thing (joining the WB6), but it’s nice to be a part of. Coming to the WB6 was kind of natural, but it was exciting because we know what this conference means,” Storm said.
Alleman’s new coach, Larry Oronzio, was not in attendance. He was hired on Aug. 2 after previous coach Scott Verstraete resigned in July. The Pioneers went 0-9 in the spring season.
Galesburg’s new coach, Chad Thompson, also spoke. The former Silver Streak player said the newly renovated gym is ready to go.
Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez also praised the conference, and admitted that the schedule is tough.
“I call it the Michigan State schedule,” Vasquez said. “No matter where you go, the opponents will throw punches and the atmosphere will be electric.”
Two-sport Golden Warrior standout Carter Ryan will miss the entire season after injuring his ACL during the football season.
The Western Big 6 boys basketball season starts as early as Monday for United Township and Geneseo.