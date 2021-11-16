Western Big 6 boys basketball banquet returns and with it, eagerness to begin season

The Western Big 6 boys basketball Tip-Off banquet returned Tuesday after a year hiatus to a group of coaches who seemed pleased to be back at the podium.

Six of the eight coaches attended the event at the Quad City Botanical Center to talk about their respective teams — or make jokes.

United Township’s Ryan Webber did a little bit of both but made sure to acknowledge the high expectations his team has this season. The 17th year coach expects them to compete.

“We have a great senior class and really strong junior class,” Webber said. “It’s a good time to be a Panther right now.”

UT was able to fill its schedule to 31 games this season, a mark that Webber says his team has never reached.

“Not everyone wants to play us,” Webber said. “We are one of the smallest 4A schools and a lot of 3A schools don’t want to play us. But I’m excited for our schedule. We are going to be challenged early and often. Coaches across the state tell me that they are so envious of the atmosphere we have in this league. It’s what makes the league so special.”