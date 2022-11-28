Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Rick Thomas

2021 record: 0-27

Impact players: Lincoln Dorsey, sr., PG; Daniel VanDeHeede, jr., G

Fresh faces: DJ Baker, so., F; Ethan Georlett, sr., G

Outlook: After a disastrous 0-27 season, the Pioneers made significant changes in the offseason by hiring Rick Thomas. Alleman’s new coach has previous stops at Moline, Geneseo, Macomb, Riverdale and St. Ambrose, which Alleman hopes will bring stability to the program. Despite a 1-3 start, Alleman has played more competitively than last season. Lincoln Dorsey has emerged as the Pioneers’ top scorer and DJ Baker and Ethan Georlett will also give Thomas a lot of minutes on the floor. Increasing the number of players inside the program is still the top priority, though.

Geneseo

Head coach: Brad Storm

2021 record: 9-19

Impact players: Landon Nordstrom, fr., G; Owen Parker, so., G

Fresh faces: Mason Bealer, so., SF; Jacob Harris., sr., SF

Outlook: The Maple Leafs lost first team all-metro standout Bristol Lewis to United Township, and all four returning seniors were not starters on last season’s squad. Geneseo has just 20 players in the entire basketball program and will rely on newcomers and previous role players to step up as starters. Geneseo is off to an 0-4 start with losses to Rockridge (78-28), Rock Falls (70-39), Intrinsic (59-57) and Kewanee (58-46), but freshman Landon Nordstrom has displayed the ability to be scoring threat with double-digit points in the Maple Leafs’ past three games.

Moline

Head coach: Sean Taylor

2021 record: 28-5

Impact players: Brock Harding, sr., PG; Grant Welch, sr., G; Trey Taylor, so., F

Fresh faces: Owen Freeman, sr., PF; Braden Freeman, so., SF

Outlook: Expectations from the outside are high, but inside Wharton they may be even higher. With two University of Iowa basketball commits in Brock Harding and Owen Freeman, Moline has its eyes set on a state title run. And that’s without mentioning the talents of Grant Welch, Trey Taylor, Jasper Ogburn and Braden Freeman. The Maroons will be the favorites to win the Western Big 6, and have bolstered their schedule with teams such as Wisconsin Lutheran, Carmel (Ind.), Vashon (Mo.), East St. Louis, Simeon and Normal Community. Moline is off to a 1-1 start after beating Carmel 63-54. Owen Freeman dropped 26 points against Carmel and Harding scored 34 in a loss to Wisconsin Lutheran.

Rock Island

Head coach: Marc Polite

2021 record: 22-10

Impact players: Cameron Atkinson, sr., G; Terrmell Akers, sr., F

Fresh faces: Cameron Figgs, sr., G; KJ LaMonte, jr., G; Larry Olivier, jr., G

Outlook: The Rocks graduated 10 seniors from last season’s squad, but jumped out to a 4-0 start this year with wins over Carver, Dyett, Waukegan and Tinley Park. Senior guard Cameron Atkinson averaged 22 points per game and Davenport North transfer KJ LaMonte has yet to play. Coach Polite is high on Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs and in-house products such as Larry Olivier and Marcus McQueen Jr. Tinley Park (48) was the only team to score more than 39 points against a Rocky team that preaches defensive effort. Despite losing Amarion Nimmers, Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson, the Rocks expect to be right back at the top of the Western Big 6 along with Moline and Quincy.

United Township

Head coach: Ryan Webber

2021 record: 15-15

Impact players: Omarion Roberts, sr., G; De’Vontay Wright, sr., G

Fresh faces: Bristol Lewis, sr., G; Caeden Terrell, jr., G

Outlook: The Panthers will be all about Geneseo transfer Bristol Lewis this season. The first team all-WB6 member a year ago was named the captain of the all-tournament squad after three 20+ point performances to lead UT to a perfect 4-0 record at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout. The Panthers’ 21-point victory over Rockridge was the closest of the weekend, with dominant victories over Erie-Prophetstown (77-28), Intrinsic (94-27) and Rock Falls (73-42) as well. Omarion Roberts can drive with authority, and both De’Vontay Wright and Caeden Terrell are dangerous behind the arc. UT plans to surprise people in the league this season, and will get its chance quickly with its first two WB6 matchups against Quincy and Rock Island.

