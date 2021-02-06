Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

Alleman Pioneers
Coach: Scott Verstraete (1st season)
Last season: 4-28, 0-14 (8th in Big 6)
Impact players & fresh faces: Coach Verstraete was not yet ready to single out any players, but the Pioneers do return three seniors who played last season — Jake Mattecheck (6-1), Caleb Sharer (6-2) and Cameron Wallace (6-2)
Outlook: The Pioneers are getting off to a slow start, having in been in quarantine. That ends on Feb. 13, just three days ahead of the projected opener vs. Galesburg on Feb. 16, so very little prep time will be available for the young team. In the practices they did have, Verstraete was optimistic about what he saw “when they were focused.” “You’re going to see a lot of guys play," he said, "and it’s going to be fun to watch them develop.”
Galesburg Silver Streaks
Coach: Ryan Hart (2nd season)
Last season: 29-4, 12-2 (won Western Big 6 title)
Impact players: Jeremiah Babers, 5-10, jr; Koen Derry, 6-4, jr.; Alexandre Egipciaco, 6-1, sr.; Alexavier Egipciaco, 6-1, sr; Demarco Harden, 5-11, sr; Kyleb Meadows, 5-11, sr.; Eric Price, 6-0, sr.; Aidan Wagner, 6-0, sr.
Fresh faces: Carl Dortch, 6-3, jr; Easton Steck, 6-0, soph.
Outlook: The Silver Streaks lost half of the dynamic duo that carried them to last season's Big 6 title in coach Ryan Hart's first season. While Jaylin McCants (21 ppg, 11 rpg) graduated, Eric Price (14 ppg, 7 rpg) is back to lead a team in transition. Galesburg has to replace roughly 30 points and 17 rebounds from its graduated seniors but still returns enough talent to be competitive in the Big 6. “We've got to follow it up with hard work and determination,” said Hart of gunning for the Big 6 repeat. “We still think we can be pretty good, still be decent.”
Geneseo Maple Leafs
Coach: Brad Storm (22nd season with 311-266 record; 14th season at Geneseo, 186-179)
Last season: 21-9, 9-5 (T2 Western Big 6)
Impact players: Kade Ariano, 6-4, sr; Charlie Clauson, 5-11, sr; Bristol Lewis, 6-0, soph; PJ Moser, 6-2, sr.; Anthony Pierce, 5-8, jr.; Kyle Traphagan, 6-3, sr.; Nathan VanDeWoestyne, 6-4, jr.
Fresh faces: Will Taylor, soph.
Outlook: The Maple Leafs will be seeking an identity as they try to figure what type of basketball team they are after the graduation of all-state and All-Western Big 6 selection Isaiah Rivera. He was Geneseo's do-everything standout and now the Leafs will have to see who steps up to lead what appears to be a perimeter-dominated team. Storm says the collective team effort — with contributions from many — will determine how much success the Leafs have in this short season. After winning the Class 3A Sterling Regional last year and returning seven varsity players, Storm said the loss of the summer to regroup hurts this bunch.
Moline Maroons
Coach: Sean Taylor (5th season at Moline, 83-39; 30th year overall, 577-270)
Last season: 16-15, 6-8 WB6 (6th in Big 6)
Impact players: Maddux Dieckman, 6-5, soph.; Michael Galvin, 6-2, sr.; Brock Harding, 5-11, soph.; Ryne Schimmel, 6-3, sr.; Kyle Taylor, 5-11, jr.; Grant Welch, 6-3, soph.
Fresh faces: Jasper Ogburn, 5-11, soph.; Alec Ponder, 6-2, jr.; Rob Pulliam, 6-1, jr.
Outlook: The Maroons feature an interesting blend of veterans and youth — with some of that overlapping. Moline has five sophomores on the varsity roster and three freshmen. Three of those sophomores are among the eight returning players with varsity experience. Dieckman is the only Maroon taller than 6-3, but Taylor likes what he has to work with in a team he thinks will be capable of putting points on the board. “We have very skilled players who have worked very hard this off-season to improve their strength as well as their skills.”
Quincy Blue Devils
Coach: Andy Douglas (11th season overall, 7th at QHS)
Last season: 16-14, 8-6 (4th in Big 6)
Impact players: Sam Hilbing, 6-0, sr., G; Drae Humphrey, 5-11, sr., G; Ian Richardson, 6-6, sr., F; Brady Rupert, 6-1, sr., F; Jack Rupert, 6-3, sr., G; Jeremiah Talton, 6-5, jr., G; Islam Woodson, 6-2, sr. G.
Fresh faces: Terron Cartmill, 5-10, jr., G; Jermaine Knaff, 6-3, jr., G; Ralph Wires, 5-10, fr., G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils feature arguably the top player in the league in junior Jeremiah Talton, an NCAA Division I prospect. He is surrounded by a number of three-year varsity players and youngsters who appear ready to contribute. “We do have guys that have had some experience at the varsity level and a group that is looking to grow roles throughout the season," said Douglas, noting the graduation of some key players who filled big roles. “I really like our depth and our group's competitive drive.”
Rock Island Rocks
Coach: Thom Sigel (20th season at Rock Island; 488-239 overall record in 25 seasons)
Last season: 23-9, 9-5 (T2 in Western Big 6)
Impact players: Amarion Nimmers, 6-2, jr., G, (12.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2nd team All-WB6); Eli Reese, 6-3, jr., G, (3.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Jordan Rice, 5-10, sr., G (12.9 ppg, 3.5 apg, 1st team All-WB6); Colton Sigel, 6-1, sr., G (6.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Devin Swift, 6-1, sr., G
Fresh faces: Marieon Anderson, 6-4, jr., G/F; Cameron Atkinson, 6-3, soph., G; Baker Beal, 6-6, jr., F; Careem Hunter, 6-3, jr., F; RaeQuan Miller, 6-0, jr., G; Jaylin Randle, 6-1, jr., G; Kai Rios, 6-6, jr., F; Cole Rusk, 6-6, sr., F (transfer from Rockridge H.S.); James Webb, 5-10, jr., G.
Outlook: The Rocks graduated some serious size from last year's successful team — 6-8 Solomon Gustafson, 6-6 Malachi Key, 6-5 Taurean Holtam and 6-4 Andrew McDuffy. However, the Rocks have a talented roster that should make them a league contender. Getting all that talent to blend in a short sprint of a season will be challenging. “We should have some depth and versatility to play versus different styles with an experienced point guard (Rice, an All-Big 6 selection), so I think that could benefit us as we get underway,” said Coach Sigel.
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Ryan Vasquez (6th year, 101-54 record)
Last season: 18-14, 7-7 (5th in Big 6)
Impact players: Noel Aponte, 5-11, sr., G; Donovan Jones, 6-3, sr., F; Trevon Jordan, 6-5, sr., F; Santiago Monarrez, 6-2, sr., F; Nathan Ottens, 6-4, sr., G; John Paul Schilling, 5-11, soph., G
Fresh faces: Tyree Kelly, 6-1, jr., G; Carter Ryan, 6-0, jr., G
Outlook: The Warriors have won at least 18 games and finished above .500 in the five years Ryan Vasquez has been in charge. Obviously getting to 18 wins this season will not be possible, but the Warriors have enough talent — both veterans and youngsters — to be a factor in the condensed Big 6 race. Vasquez says he wants his team to bring intensity every night and stay focused in this unusual season. The Golden Warriors won their first two games without the services of arguably their best player — Trevon Jordan, a Northern Illinois University football recruit.
United Township Panthers
Coach: Ryan Webber (6th season at UT, 90-57 record; 16th season overall)
Last season: 13-18, 5-9 (7th in Big 6)
Impact players: Daslah Geadeyan, 6-0, sr.; Darius Rogers, 6-2, jr.; Malykai Trice, 6-5, sr.; Davian Vallejo, 6-1, sr.; De'Vontay Wright, 6-2, soph.;
Fresh faces: Jackson Colgan, 6-3, soph; Omarion Roberts, 6-0, soph.; Mahki Johnson, 6-2, jr.
Outlook: Coach Webber says he enters this shortened season with plenty of excitement as he features a team whose major strength will be “plenty of versatility at both ends of the floor.” Webber says he also likes the makeup of a team that features a lot of returning experience. “They are outstanding kids with tremendous work ethic, character and coachability. They want to be good.”
— Compiled by Tom Johnston