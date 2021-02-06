Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

Outlook: The Silver Streaks lost half of the dynamic duo that carried them to last season's Big 6 title in coach Ryan Hart's first season. While Jaylin McCants (21 ppg, 11 rpg) graduated, Eric Price (14 ppg, 7 rpg) is back to lead a team in transition. Galesburg has to replace roughly 30 points and 17 rebounds from its graduated seniors but still returns enough talent to be competitive in the Big 6. “We've got to follow it up with hard work and determination,” said Hart of gunning for the Big 6 repeat. “We still think we can be pretty good, still be decent.”

Geneseo Maple Leafs

Outlook: The Maple Leafs will be seeking an identity as they try to figure what type of basketball team they are after the graduation of all-state and All-Western Big 6 selection Isaiah Rivera. He was Geneseo's do-everything standout and now the Leafs will have to see who steps up to lead what appears to be a perimeter-dominated team. Storm says the collective team effort — with contributions from many — will determine how much success the Leafs have in this short season. After winning the Class 3A Sterling Regional last year and returning seven varsity players, Storm said the loss of the summer to regroup hurts this bunch.