Western Big 6 boys basketball holiday tournament roundup

“We kept pushing the lead to 14 or 16, but they would push it back to six or eight. They are a scrappy team and they are tough. They did some things to scratch and stay around, but we did a good job. We were able to control the game for the most part.”

While Rock Island never lost the lead, and Joliet Central never got it down to one possession, the score was kept close. The Steelmen’s Anthony Nava was to thank for that. The senior point guard had a team-high 23 points.

“He had a stretch where he had eight or nine points in a very short period of time,” Polite said. “We were at a place where we were pulling away from it and he almost single-handedly brought them back into the game.”

Joliet Central made another run in the fourth, but the Rocks held on.

Polite wasn’t upset with the performance and was just happy to get the win.

“When you get to tournament play, it’s different,” Polite said. “You can’t describe it. That first round you just want to settle in. It’s sort of like the NCAA tournament. You want to get your feet wet and get a feel for the new venue. We are hoping we can settle in tomorrow and really get it going.”