Western Big 6 boys basketball holiday tournament roundup

Three of the five metro High school boys basketball teams were in action Monday in their respective holiday tournaments.
Rock Island, United Township and Moline (via bye) all advanced to the second round of their respective events, while Geneseo fell short.
Here is a recap of Monday's action involving Western Big 6 Conference boys games.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Rock Island 69, Joliet Central 60: Rock Island, the defending State Farm Holiday Classic champions, didn’t win big against winless Joliet Central, but the Rocks did enough to defeat the Steelmen 69-60 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.
Senior guard Amarion Nimmers dropped 32 points to lead Rock Island (9-2) to the opening-round victory. Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson each scored 14 points.
“Our main guys were our guys,” said Rock Island coach Marc Polite. “Amarion was Amarion, but Marieon must have had 14 or 16 rebounds. We dominated the glass, but didn’t make all the shots we wanted. But that happens in tournament games. We played a little jittery at the beginning, but we were able to settle down there to win.”
The Rocks jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Joliet Central (0-9) crawled back to make it 17-10 by the end of the period. It was 30-23 at halftime, as Rock Island was unable to keep the leads it built throughout the quarter.
“We kept pushing the lead to 14 or 16, but they would push it back to six or eight. They are a scrappy team and they are tough. They did some things to scratch and stay around, but we did a good job. We were able to control the game for the most part.”
While Rock Island never lost the lead, and Joliet Central never got it down to one possession, the score was kept close. The Steelmen’s Anthony Nava was to thank for that. The senior point guard had a team-high 23 points.
“He had a stretch where he had eight or nine points in a very short period of time,” Polite said. “We were at a place where we were pulling away from it and he almost single-handedly brought them back into the game.”
Joliet Central made another run in the fourth, but the Rocks held on.
Polite wasn’t upset with the performance and was just happy to get the win.
“When you get to tournament play, it’s different,” Polite said. “You can’t describe it. That first round you just want to settle in. It’s sort of like the NCAA tournament. You want to get your feet wet and get a feel for the new venue. We are hoping we can settle in tomorrow and really get it going.”
The Rocks will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Metamora (8-2) at Normal West High School.
Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic
United Township 63, Belvidere North 37: When United Township makes its shots from deep, the United Township Panthers can be one of the best teams in the Big 6.
UT wasn’t able to knock down many at the Genesis Shootout before Christmas, but after a short break the Panthers hit 14 from deep to pull away and defeat Belvidere North 63-37 in the first round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.
“There’s no secret to us, we don’t have a lot of size so we shoot the ball, that’s just who we are,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “We can beat anybody when the ball is falling into the basket and for three quarters tonight, we did a lot of that. Down seven after the first and winning by 26 shows you the danger of this team.”
Webber’s squad shot 1-7 from downtown in the first quarter and trailed 15-8 by the end of it. But the Panthers turned it around quickly. UT (7-5) hit four 3s in the second, and held the Blue Thunder to just five points to take a 22-20 lead into halftime.
“We got off to a slow start, shots weren’t falling and we were uncharacteristically turning the ball over on the fast break,” Webber said. “But our defense made some adjustments in the second quarter. (Belvidere North) was disciplined and could shoot it, so it took us a while to get our bearings. I think we showed in the second half why we can be a dangerous team.”
The Panthers carried their stout defense and hot shooting in the third and fourth quarters. UT held the Blue Thunder (6-6) to 17 points in the second half, while the Panthers scored 27 alone from deep (9 of 15 on 3-pointers) in the final two quarters.
“We started converting stops with made baskets,” Webber said. “Darius Rogers exploded in the second half and ended with 13. When we weren’t scoring, (De’Vontay) Wright had a big second to get us going and finished with 17. Mahki (Johnson) did the same and had 16. It was a complete game.”
“But for me, the MVP of the game was Tre Morney. He had four points, but was everywhere defensively. He played great in the middle of their zone to find open shooters. Once we challenged our guys to play like him, we picked things up which was good to see.”
The Panthers advanced to the second round where they will play Huntley (9-2) at 6 p.m. at DeKalb High School.
Geneva 61, Geneseo 37: Geneseo lost for the eighth time in nine games in its 61-37 loss to Geneva in the opening round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
The Maple Leafs (3-8) found themselves in a 23-9 hole after the end of the first quarter and never could overcome the double-digit deficit.
Junior guard Bristol Lewis led the way with 10 points and Thomas Hensen added seven, as Geneseo shot 17 of 32 from the field. But 19 turnovers and 1-of-7 effort from the free-throw line spoiled the Maple Leafs’ chances at keeping it close.
Geneva’s Max Jensen scored a team-high 14 points as the 7-4 Vikings took 16 more shots from the field than Geneseo.
Geneseo will play at 10:30 a.m. against DeKalb High School’s JV team in the losers’ side of the bracket.
Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament
Moline advanced via bye: The Maroons advanced to the second round automatically after three teams had to drop out of the tournament. Moline was scheduled to open against Hersey, but that game was not played because of health issues.
Moline (8-2) will face Morton (9-2) at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hawkins Gym at Pekin High School.