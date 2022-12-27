Western Big 6 boys basketball holiday tournament roundup

Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball teams returned to action Tuesday in holiday tournaments across the state of Illinois.

Here's a look at how each local squad performed.

State Farm

Holiday Classic

Rock Island 56, Machesney Park Harlem 51: Rock Island trailed by five at halftime, but KJ LaMonte made a statement in his season debut.

The Davenport North transfer dropped a team-high 21 points and led Rocky to a second-half comeback over Harlem for a 56-51 victory in the opening round of the State Farm Classic.

LaMonte made nine shots from the floor and hit all three of his free throws.

“(LaMonte) brings a lot for us,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He’s savvy and understands the game. He gets other guys involved and he gives us another punch. We really missed that because we played with him in the summer and it’s been an adjustment period ever since.

“He’s a heck of a player and a great kid. He’s coachable and is going to be a good addition for us the rest of the way.”

Senior guard Cameron Atkinson added 19 points to aid the comeback.

The Rocks (9-6) held the Huskies to just eight points in the third quarter – and scored 17 – to take a lead they didn’t give up the rest of the game.

“We finally locked in and played to our capabilities,” Polite said. “I thought the first half we played sloppy and turned the ball over too much instead of making the simple play. In the second half, we settled in. We looked for the things we knew to look for and got into a rhythm.”

Rocky trailed 29-24 at the break, but outscored Harlem 32-22 in the second half. The Rocks also shot a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

“The offensive side is where I thought we struggled in the first half, but in the third quarter, we scored it and we still defended,” Polite said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Rocky will take on Romeoville in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Normal West High School. It’s just the start of a tournament that could pit the Rocks against high-powered teams such as Chicago Brother Rice (No. 5 in Class 4A) or Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (No. 2 in Class 3A) later down the line.

“I just want to see us grow and compete,” Polite said. “We have a very young team and we’ve experienced some lumps the last few weeks. I wanted to see us handle adversity better and I thought we did that today.”

Pekin Insurance

Holiday Tournament

Moline 69, Limestone 32: Brock Harding and Owen Freeman combined for 41 points to lead Moline to its fifth win of 30 points or more points in 11 games as the Maroons rocked Bartonville Limestone 69-32.

Moline jumped ahead 40-13 by halftime and Limestone (1-9) scored double-digits in a quarter only once Tuesday.

“I thought we did a nice job coming out fast,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “We guarded well from the start and got some transition buckets at the end of the first quarter to spread it out. Then, we had a really good second quarter.”

Moline (10-1) outscored Limestone 22-6 in the second frame, which eventually allowed a running clock to begin in the fourth. Moline forced 12 turnovers and kept Limestone to 13 of 34 shooting from the floor.

“We’ve done a good job the last few games of focusing on defense and digging in,” Taylor said. “We’ve also done a nice job rebounding. I thought Jasper (Ogburn) had another good defensive effort this morning.”

Harding finished with a team-high 21 points and shot 10 of 17 from the field. Freeman dropped 20 and was 10 of 12 shooting with a team-high five boards. Moline had 11 players contribute offensively.

“Brock made a couple big 3s and Owen ran the court unbelievably well,” Taylor said.

“We have a really good core group, but we have a lot of good players who are developing and who are going to become really good players the more experience they get.”

Moline will face Springfield Lanphier (7-2) in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chuck Dayton

Holiday Classic

United Township 66, Hononegah 35: Bristol Lewis dropped a team-high 19 points and UT held Hononegah to just 10 points in the second half to run away with a 66-35 victory in the first round of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb on Tuesday.

UT jumped ahead to a 37-25 lead at half, but it wasn’t until a 17-6 third quarter that the Panthers felt like they had played to their potential.

“We were only up 12 going into half, and I think we started off slow,” Lewis said. “We were giving up a lot of rebounds and playing uncharacteristically. But that second half was a lot different. We started acting like ourselves again and turned the intensity up a lot.

“We only gave up like 10 points in the second half and started dominating the boards. That’s what blew this game open.”

The Panthers allowed six points in the third and four in the fourth to push the lead to over 30 by the end of the game. UT forced 14 turnovers and scored 21 off of Hononegah mistakes.

“Defense is the priority of our team,” Lewis said. “It’s what we spend the most time on at practice. It’s the backbone of our team and we knew we needed it (in the second half).”

De’Vontay Wright added 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while Omarion Roberts tallied seven points and six assists.

“It was a team effort," said Lewis. "De’Vontay has really found himself lately. He’s at full confidence right now. And Omarion had like six assists today. It’s great when everybody can play.”

UT will face Naperville Central (5-7) in the quarterfinals 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mid-Winter Classic

Maple Leafs fall twice: Geneseo dropped both games in the inaugural Mid-Winter Classic in LaSalle-Peru, losing 67-38 to Illinois Valley Central and 66-46 to Sherrard.

Geneseo (0-12) trailed by just one (25-24) at halftime to Illinois Valley Central (1-10), but was outscored 27-3 in the third quarter. Freshman Landon Nordstrom led the Maple Leafs with 10 points.

Sherrard’s Holland Anderson led the Tigers with 16 points to upend the Leafs in that contest.

Anderson was one of 13 Tigers (6-3) to score in the win.

Sherrard led 37-18 by the break. Geneseo’s Nordstrom led the Maple Leafs in scoring for the second straight game, this time with 14 points.