Western Big 6 holiday basketball tournaments at a glance

After a few days of gift-giving and spending time with family, Illinois high school basketball returns with holiday tournaments all over the state.

Read where Western Big 6 Conference teams are headed and what lies in their path before New Years.

State Farm Holiday Classic

When: Dec 27-30

Where: Bloomington High School, Normal Community High School, Normal West High School and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center

Who: Rock Island boys, Geneseo girls, Rock Island girls

Rock Island boys

Rock Island (8-6) jumped out with six straight wins to start the season, but has dropped three of its last five. Senior guard Cameron Atkinson has been the Rocks’ most consistent scorer, but Cameron Figgs, Larry Olivier Jr. and Quonterrion Brooks have also provided valuable minutes. The Rocks earned the No. 3 seed for the large-school boys bracket and will begin the tournament with Machesney Park Harlem (4-7) at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Rocks will face the winner of Romeoville (8-4) and Mahomet-Seymour (3-5) if they advance to the quarterfinals. Rock Island could potentially face Chicago Brother Rice (No. 5 in Class 4A) in the semifinals and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (No. 2 in Class 3A) in the finals in a loaded bracket.

Geneseo girls

The Maple Leafs (10-2) are the defending State Farm Holiday Classic champs, but earned the No. 6 seed in this season’s event after the departure of Kammie Ludwig and Ali Rapps. Geneseo has already dropped as many games as it did in 33 games a year ago, but Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth have provided a spark for the Maple Leafs. Geneseo will attempt to run it back beginning with Normal West (5-6) in the first round. Tough tests such as Mundelein Carmel Catholic (No. 2 in 3A), Washington (No. 4 in 3A) or Normal Community (No. 8 in 3A) could await in the later rounds. A trip back to the title game would be at 7 p.m. Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Rock Island girls

Rock Island (6-7) heads into the State Farm Classic having lost four of its last five games. The Rocks are led by senior guard Kayla Rice, who averages more than 20 points per game in conference play, but Rocky has had trouble getting consistent production from the bench. Rock Island earned the No. 9 seed for the tournament and will face Rochester (11-2) in the opening round. If the Rocks win, they will face top-seeded Mundelein Carmel Catholic (9-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon.

Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament

When: Dec. 27-29

Where: Pekin High School, Hawkins Gym and Custer-Stoudt Gym

Who: Moline boys

Moline boys

Ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A, the 9-1 Maroons earned the top seed at Pekin. University of Iowa commits Owen Freeman and Brock Harding lead a Moline offense that scores 75 points per game. Moline will face Limestone (1-8) in the opening round, but tough tests such as Mt. Carmel (11-1) and Richwoods (9-1) could await in Thursday's final. Mt. Carmel won the event last season. Moline already has wins over Carmel (Ind.), Quincy, Pleasant Valley and Rock Island this season.

Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic

When: Dec. 27-30

Where: DeKalb High School

Who: United Township boys

United Township boys

United Township (9-2) has been one of the top teams in the Western Big 6 Conference so far behind the play of Omarion Roberts and Bristol Lewis. They have led the Panthers to wins over Rock Island, DeKalb and Davenport West. Those performances earned UT the No. 2 seed here, where it will face Hononegah (2-9) at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the opening round. If UT advances, it will play the winner of Plainfield East (5-5) and Naperville Central (4-7) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dixon Holiday Tournament

When: Dec. 27-29

Where: Dixon High School and Reagan Middle School

Who: United Township girls

United Township girls

United Township (8-6) has gotten off to a fast start with first-year coach Chase Pavelonis. The Panthers took down Geneseo in overtime to head into the holiday break just one game back of the leaders atop the Western Big 6 standings. Behind 6-foot-5 junior forward Lorena Awou, UT has deployed an aggressive offense that also includes Ciara Hull and Tia Lewis. UT will face Aurora Central Catholic (11-3) on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the first round, and if the Panthers win, they will play in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dixon High School.

Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic

When: Dec. 27, 29-30

Where: Erie High School and Prophetstown High School

Who: Alleman boys

Alleman boys

The Pioneers (2-11) had to sit out last year’s event because of low numbers and COVID-19 issues, but the team is back this season – and with a few wins on its resume. Alleman has improved under first-year coach Rick Thomas, and players such as DJ Baker, Ryan Schmitt and Lincoln Dorsey have made players for the Pioneers. Alleman will start the tournament Tuesday at 10 a.m. against Newman before facing Orion at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday’s schedule will be determined after the results of Tuesday’s pool play games. Other local teams include Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Mercer County, Morrison and Riverdale.

Peoria Manual Tournament

When: Dec. 28-30

Where: Peoria Manual High School

Who: Alleman girls

Alleman girls

Alleman (8-6) had an impressive start to the season with wins over Moline, Rock Island, Sherrard and Galesburg. The Pioneers sit in a four-way tie for first place in the Western Big 6 race, and will look to keep that momentum going at the Peoria Manual Tournament. The Pioneers get things started Wednesday against Springfield Southeast (5-5) at 1 p.m. before taking on East Peoria (0-11) at 4:30 p.m. The results of Alleman’s first two matchups will determine the Pioneers’ schedule for Thursday and Friday. Clair Hulke and Audrey Erickson have led the charge in Alleman’s hot start so far.

Boylan Catholic Reindeer Games

When: Dec. 27 and 29

Where: Boylan Catholic High School, Rockford

Who: Moline girls

Moline girls

The Maroons (3-11) haven’t had the start to the season that they wanted, but will have a chance to turn it around at the Reindeer Games in Rockford this week. Moline opens play Tuesday against Yorkville (8-4) at 1 p.m. before facing Boylan Catholic (9-3) at 5:30 p.m. The Maroons close out the event with Belvidere North (1-9) and Machesney Park Harlem (7-4) on Thursday. Moline relies on a plethora of young athletes, but seniors Paige Melton and Sam Veto have the ability to lead the Maroons to a few wins at the event.

Mid-Winter Classic

When: Dec. 27-28

Where: LaSalle-Peru High School

Who: Geneseo boys

Geneseo boys

The Maple Leafs will play in a new four-team tournament at LaSalle-Peru. The Maple Leafs (0-10) will start the event against Illinois Valley Central (0-10) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday before facing Sherrard (5-3) at 4:30 in the afternoon. The teams with the best two records will play for the title Wednesday. Geneseo is still looking for its first win of the season, but Coach Brad Storm has had a roster of fewer than 10 for every game this season. Freshman Landon Nordstrom has been one of the bright spots for the Maple Leafs so far.