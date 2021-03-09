Western Christian ends Camanche's state run, again

DES MOINES — Camanche has proven it has one of the better boys basketball programs in Iowa Class 2A under Josh Davis’ tutelage.
It has three state tournament trips in five years. It has been to the state semifinals twice. It has recorded at least 18 wins in every season in that span.
But for Camanche to reach the pinnacle, it has to crack the code — 51239, the zip code for Hull, Iowa.
“If I can just stay away from the city of Hull, maybe we can get to a title game,” Davis said following Camanche’s 71-55 defeat to second-seeded Western Christian in a state quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Western pummeled Camanche in a semifinal game here in 2017. Boyden-Hull defeated Camanche in the semifinals last March. Western dashed Camanche’s title dreams again.
For a town with a population around 2,100 and two high schools, it has created plenty of havoc for Camanche and others across the state on the hardwood.
“They’ve had our number for whatever reason,” Davis said. “We want to be up there with those guys fighting on a Friday (in the championship). We’ll keep plugging away and see if it is in the cards for us.”
This game was decided before halftime.
Western scored 31 points in the final 8 ½ minutes of the first half to garner control. It had 12-2 and 7-0 flurries in that stretch.
The Wolfpack (20-5) turned 10 first-half Indian turnovers into 17 points, several on runouts, to build a 44-28 advantage.
“They were really up in us, getting pressure on us,” Camanche senior Zayne Feller said. “We knew they would play fast and be super aggressive, but I don’t know if we were ready for them to be that much into us and face-guarding us.”
The 10 turnovers are nearly what Camanche averages per game this season.
“Our defense feeds our offense,” Western coach Derek Keizer said. “When we got them turned over, it gave us confidence but it also deflated some of their (confidence). When we’re able to do that, we can get steals and go on runs.”
Some bad decisions and Western’s length led to the miscues.
“They don’t have big post players, but they have the longest guards we’ve faced,” Davis said. “Our guys aren’t used to having those passing lanes jumped like they did.”
When Western wasn’t getting layups in transition, it was burying outside shots.
The Wolfpack shot 64% in the first half, including 9 of 12 in their 26-point second quarter. Wyatt Gulker finished with a game-high 26 points and Ty Van Essen chipped in 18.
Western plays third-seeded Des Moines Christian in the semifinals at noon Thursday.
The 71 points were the most Camanche allowed to a 2A school all season. Camanche was 4-for-20 from beyond the arc and had only seven assists.
“They’re super good, for sure the best 2A team we’ve played,” Feller said. “They’ve got a good shot at making a run at it, especially if they play like they did against us.”
Western pushed the margin to 24 points on two occasions in the second half. Camanche (18-7) brought some full-court pressure and trimmed the deficit to a dozen with 2 minutes left.
“We didn’t want our season to end, so we had to keep battling,” senior Jordan Lawrence said after scoring a team-high 17 points. “It didn’t work out in our favor, but we wanted to battle the whole game.”
Lawrence, one of two senior starters, carried the state participation trophy off the floor.
“A sense of pride,” Lawrence said. “I’m really proud of our guys for going back-to-back (on state trips). We faced a ton of adversity this year, so it is an amazing accomplishment to get back out here.
“That (northwest) part of the state is real tough, something you’ve got to go through if you make it out here in 2A.”
Feller finished with 12 points while junior Zach Erwin had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Erwin, Zane Witt, Tucker Dickherber and Mike Delzell will be the building blocks of next year’s team, one that will attempt to get back here and possibly crack the Hull code.
“These guys will want to get out here, compete and get to that championship game,” Davis said. “There is definitely the heart, desire and talent to do that.”
Western Christian 71, Camanche 55
CAMANCHE (18-7) – Zayne Feller 5-7 2-2 12, Zach Erwin 5-13 2-3 12, Jordan Lawrence 6-12 3-5 17, Zane Witt 2-2 0-0 4, Mike Delzell 3-11 0-0 8, Logan Shaw 0-3 0-0 0, Adam Dunlap 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker Dickherber 0-1 2-2 2, Garrett Schultz 0-0 0-0 0, Kaiden Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Darisidan 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Reuter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 9-12 55.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN (20-5) – Wyatt Gulker 8-13 7-7 26, Eli Van Essen 1-8 1-3 4, Brayden Van Meeteren 5-10 2-3 12, Tyson Boer 1-4 0-0 2, Ty Van Essen 7-10 2-2 18, Ashtin Winterfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtin Van’t Hul 2-2 3-4 7, Dalton Westra 1-1 0-0 2, Mason Vande Hoef 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 15-19 71.
Camanche;13;15;11;16;--;55
Western Christian;18;26;15;12;--;71
3-point goals – Camanche 4-20 (Delzell 2-8, Lawrence 2-5, Erwin 0-4, Shaw 0-3); Western Christian 6-16 (Gulker 3-5, T. Van Essen 2-3, E. Van Essen 1-4, Boer 0-3, Van Meeteren 0-1). Rebounds – Camanche 23 (Erwin 9, Delzell 5); Western Christian 32 (Van Meeteren 8, T. Van Essen 6). Assists – Camanche 7 (Erwin 2, Delzell 2, Dickherber 2); Western Christian 16 (Gulker 3, E. Van Essen 3, T. Van Essen 3, Van’t Hul 3). Turnovers – Camanche 15, Western Christian 16. Total fouls – Camanche 19, Western Christian 14. Fouled out – none.