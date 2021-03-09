Western Christian ends Camanche's state run, again

DES MOINES — Camanche has proven it has one of the better boys basketball programs in Iowa Class 2A under Josh Davis’ tutelage.

It has three state tournament trips in five years. It has been to the state semifinals twice. It has recorded at least 18 wins in every season in that span.

But for Camanche to reach the pinnacle, it has to crack the code — 51239, the zip code for Hull, Iowa.

“If I can just stay away from the city of Hull, maybe we can get to a title game,” Davis said following Camanche’s 71-55 defeat to second-seeded Western Christian in a state quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Western pummeled Camanche in a semifinal game here in 2017. Boyden-Hull defeated Camanche in the semifinals last March. Western dashed Camanche’s title dreams again.

For a town with a population around 2,100 and two high schools, it has created plenty of havoc for Camanche and others across the state on the hardwood.

“They’ve had our number for whatever reason,” Davis said. “We want to be up there with those guys fighting on a Friday (in the championship). We’ll keep plugging away and see if it is in the cards for us.”

This game was decided before halftime.