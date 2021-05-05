West's Barrett to play at Southwest Minnesota State

Aldane Barrett had plenty of offers to play basketball at various junior college and prep school programs.

But the Davenport West center chose instead to go play for an NCAA Division II program that has a handful of connections to the Falcons.

Barrett a signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue his basketball career at Southwest Minnesota State, which is coached by Brad Bigler, the son of former Davenport West coach Mark Bigler.

Two other West players also signed to play at the college level Wednesday. John Miller will enroll at North Iowa Area Community College and Romeo Metcalf is going to Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.

Barrett said his familiarity with the Bigler family was the biggest reason for his decision and he admitted it didn’t hurt that the Mustangs have had other West alums in their program. Former Falcon Lavione West played 107 games there from 2008-13, averaging 7.2 points per game.

“They actually showed me a few of his highlights when I was up there,’’ Barrett said.

He said he also met Davenport West grad Keaton Rommel, who plays football at Southwest Minnesota, during his recruiting visit.