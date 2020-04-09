Wethersfield coach Parsons turns to podcasting with school closed

KEWANEE — Throughout a long and successful career, Wethersfield boys' basketball coach Jeff Parsons has become accustomed to being the one having questions asked of him by area media figures.
But with all schools in Illinois having been closed since mid-March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the down time has led Parsons down a different path, with him being the one to ask the questions.
Looking to fill the time between Wethersfield's temporary closing on Mar. 16 and the tentative re-start date for schools and spring sports on May 1, Parsons has been taking part in the media game with his own podcast, called "Beyond the Baseline with Coach P." He already has two podcats under his belt and has spent this week preparing for a third.
"I've always had a lot of respect for (the media) and knowing what questions to ask. If I was listening to the podcast, what would people want to know? So, I write out questions ahead of time. I'd hate to make them up off the cuff," said Parsons, who is also Wethersfield's athletic director in addition to recently completing his 17th season with the Flying Geese boys' cagers.
Parsons, who previously coached at Roseville, has compiled a 340-181 record with five Class 1A regional championships with the Geese. He also served 11 seasons (2007-17) as coach of the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball co-op, winning 187 games and four regional titles.
Not being accustomed to having so much time on his hands, Parsons looked at his new venture as something that could both keep him occupied as well as perform a service to the community.
"I was kind of looking for something to keep me a little busy, plus it was something I could do for our community, to keep them together and involved from a sports standpoint," he said. "It's been bringing people together in some tough times. Still, I didn't think it would be as big as it's been."
The "Beyond the Baseball with Coach P" podcast, which is available on platforms including Spotify and Apple iTunes, debuted on March 30 with Parsons interviewing Sherrard graduate Jeremiah Johnston, the previous Wethersfield A.D. who also served as the Flying Geese's football coach prior to the 2008 start of the A-W gridiron co-op. Johnston is now principal at Fruita (Colo.) Middle School.
The next podcast, on April 4, featured Wethersfield graduate and former A-W baseball star Trey Hannam. The 24-year-old is currently the hitting coach for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets, the New York Mets' Rookie-level affiliate in the Appalachian League.
"Being the youngest person to become a minor-league hitting instructor, Trey's worked his way up and done some great things," Parsons stated.
Up next for Parsons is a podcast feature A-W football and baseball coach Logan Willits and Titans' head boys' track and field coach and football assistant Carl Anderson, focusing on the workouts their athletes have been undertaking while school and sports have been at a standstill.
While anxious for school to re-open and to return to normal routines, Parsons admits the time spent working on his podcast has had an additional, unexpected benefit.
"I've always been a person who tends to keep busy and is always on the go," he said, "but this has taught me to relax a bit, and to take some time for myself."
