Wethersfield coach Parsons turns to podcasting with school closed

Not being accustomed to having so much time on his hands, Parsons looked at his new venture as something that could both keep him occupied as well as perform a service to the community.

"I was kind of looking for something to keep me a little busy, plus it was something I could do for our community, to keep them together and involved from a sports standpoint," he said. "It's been bringing people together in some tough times. Still, I didn't think it would be as big as it's been."

The "Beyond the Baseball with Coach P" podcast, which is available on platforms including Spotify and Apple iTunes, debuted on March 30 with Parsons interviewing Sherrard graduate Jeremiah Johnston, the previous Wethersfield A.D. who also served as the Flying Geese's football coach prior to the 2008 start of the A-W gridiron co-op. Johnston is now principal at Fruita (Colo.) Middle School.

The next podcast, on April 4, featured Wethersfield graduate and former A-W baseball star Trey Hannam. The 24-year-old is currently the hitting coach for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets, the New York Mets' Rookie-level affiliate in the Appalachian League.

"Being the youngest person to become a minor-league hitting instructor, Trey's worked his way up and done some great things," Parsons stated.