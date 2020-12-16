Wethersfield icon Keller bringing team from Florida for tourney

KEWANEE — Before Wally Keller took the coaching reins of Wethersfield boys' basketball in 1966, the program had just one postseason trophy — a district title from 1937 — in the school's case.
Keller's 14 seasons helming the Flying Geese turned out to be a golden age for Wethersfield. In that span, Keller's teams posted a 250-117 record and won six regional championships, highlighted by his 1978-79 squad that went 29-1 and won the program's only sectional title.
By the time he left the south side of Kewanee to take over as coach and athletic director at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1980, he had left such an indelible stamp that Wethersfield's annual holiday tournament, first established in 1961 as a Christmas gathering before being moved to Thanksgiving week in '79, has since 2009 borne his name as the Wally Keller Invitational.
Likewise, a similar tournament at Charlotte bears his name as the Wally Keller Classic. In 2007 and '17, Wethersfield teams under coach Jeff Parsons made the trip to Florida to participate in that gathering.
Now, Parsons and the Geese will get their chance to host, with Charlotte accepting an invitation to come up for the 2021 Wally Keller Invitational, set to take place from Monday, Nov. 22 to Saturday, Nov. 27, with that Thursday off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"We got things rolling, and they'll come up that Friday morning and stay through Sunday," said Parsons. "We're trying to find them a couple of games to play on the 26th and 27th, and I've got faith that we can find a couple of teams. I put feelers out this past Monday, sent out a mass e-mail and contacted some Western Big 6 and Peoria-area teams."
Charlotte's enrollment of 1,928 students is equivalent to that of a Class 4A school in Illinois, so Parsons is looking to schedule the Fighting Tarpons' two games as a shootout alongside the regular Keller Invitational, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field for '21 will remain the same as it has for several seasons, with the Flying Geese hosting Lincoln Trail Conference rivals Annawan and Stark County along with Bureau Valley from the Three Rivers Conference, Prairieland member Elmwood and Putnam County from the Tri-County Conference.
"I really like our tournament and the way it's run," Parsons said. "In fact, the Monday (before Thanksgiving) I was a little down, but didn't know why, because I had my mind on Thanksgiving and seeing family. It was because I love this tourney. It can be long and tiring running it, but it's my favorite time of the year by far."
Parsons was recently inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and has overtaken Keller to be the winningest coach in Wethersfield boys' basketball history. He has a 340-181 record in 17 seasons with the Geese, a run that includes five Class 1A regional titles and a single-season record 30 wins in 33 games in the 2013-14 campaign.
Still, he is quick to acknowledge the impact Keller has had, both here and in his current home in Punta Gorda, where Keller's name adorns not only a basketball tournament, but track and cross country events as well as the school's athletic complex, rebuilt in 2004 after being destroyed by Hurricane Charley.
"Coach Keller really made an impact down there like he did here," said Parsons, who is also anticipating Keller's return to Wethersfield for the first time since 2017. "I talked to Coach Massolio (Charlotte coach Tom Massolio) about it, and Coach Keller knows all about this and that we'd be glad to have him."
