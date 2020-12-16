Wethersfield icon Keller bringing team from Florida for tourney

"We got things rolling, and they'll come up that Friday morning and stay through Sunday," said Parsons. "We're trying to find them a couple of games to play on the 26th and 27th, and I've got faith that we can find a couple of teams. I put feelers out this past Monday, sent out a mass e-mail and contacted some Western Big 6 and Peoria-area teams."

Charlotte's enrollment of 1,928 students is equivalent to that of a Class 4A school in Illinois, so Parsons is looking to schedule the Fighting Tarpons' two games as a shootout alongside the regular Keller Invitational, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field for '21 will remain the same as it has for several seasons, with the Flying Geese hosting Lincoln Trail Conference rivals Annawan and Stark County along with Bureau Valley from the Three Rivers Conference, Prairieland member Elmwood and Putnam County from the Tri-County Conference.

"I really like our tournament and the way it's run," Parsons said. "In fact, the Monday (before Thanksgiving) I was a little down, but didn't know why, because I had my mind on Thanksgiving and seeing family. It was because I love this tourney. It can be long and tiring running it, but it's my favorite time of the year by far."