Wethersfield's Quagliano adds to all-state resume

From an individual standpoint, the 2019-20 prep boys' basketball season was another abundantly successful one for Wethersfield junior guard Coltin Quagliano.

Fresh from earning a spot on the Associated Press's Class 1A All-State first team, with that coming in the wake of his All-Lincoln Trail Conference first-team placement, Quagliano added another honor to his already impressive and still growing resume.

The second-leading scorer in Flying Geese history with 1,894 points, Quagliano was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's 1A All-State first team, making it the second season in a row he has earned first-team honors for both the AP and IBCA state squads.

"It's definitely special," said the 6-foot, three-sport standout, whose scoring totals in a three-year varsity career have him trailing only 2009 Wethersfield graduate Nathan Kohler (2,040 points) on the all-time list. This past season, Quagliano passed Trevor Lay (1,774 points) to move into second place.

"Last year, it was something I didn't really expect, especially for my sophomore year; it was a big surprise for me. I wouldn't be where I'm at without my teammates, my coaches and my family. They're always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. I give this to my friends and teammates; I wouldn't play like I do without them."