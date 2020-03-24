Wethersfield's Quagliano adds to all-state resume

From an individual standpoint, the 2019-20 prep boys' basketball season was another abundantly successful one for Wethersfield junior guard Coltin Quagliano.
Fresh from earning a spot on the Associated Press's Class 1A All-State first team, with that coming in the wake of his All-Lincoln Trail Conference first-team placement, Quagliano added another honor to his already impressive and still growing resume.
The second-leading scorer in Flying Geese history with 1,894 points, Quagliano was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's 1A All-State first team, making it the second season in a row he has earned first-team honors for both the AP and IBCA state squads.
"It's definitely special," said the 6-foot, three-sport standout, whose scoring totals in a three-year varsity career have him trailing only 2009 Wethersfield graduate Nathan Kohler (2,040 points) on the all-time list. This past season, Quagliano passed Trevor Lay (1,774 points) to move into second place.
"Last year, it was something I didn't really expect, especially for my sophomore year; it was a big surprise for me. I wouldn't be where I'm at without my teammates, my coaches and my family. They're always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. I give this to my friends and teammates; I wouldn't play like I do without them."
This past winter, Quagliano averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game to move even closer to becoming the second Geese player to join the exclusive 2,000-point club.
From a team standpoint, though, the season had a less than desirable ending. Going into the 1A Princeville Regional looking to win its third straight regional championship, Wethersfield instead had its 21-10 season end much earlier than planned as Peoria Heights upset the Flying Geese 49-38 in the opening round.
You have free articles remaining.
"Losing that first game was really tough," said Quagliano. "My ankle was all beat up, and I couldn't do much, and we had an off-night, which every team will have. But what's special about this group is our ability to bounce back. We had 21 wins with mostly juniors, except for (seniors) Tevin (Baker) and Isaiah (Franklin).
"I know that next year, especially with it being (the current juniors') last year, we're going to put everything on the line."
Area trio earn third-team IBCA honors: Three more area standouts earned third-team IBCA All-State honors, two of whom were in Class 2A.
Rockridge sophomore guard Nate Henry (23 points, nine rebounds per game) and Kewanee senior guard Kavon Russell (18 points, six rebounds) both earned third-team status in 2A. Russell was a second-team AP All-State pick, with Henry earning AP honorable mention status.
Russell and Henry led their respective teams to Three Rivers Conference titles, with the Rockets (27-6) winning the West en route to their first regional championship since 2016 and the Boilermakers (27-5) taking the TRAC East crown.
In 1A, Annawan senior guard Julian Samuels (22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.8 assists) was a third-team IBCA pick after helping lead the Braves to a 23-9 finish and the Lincoln Trail Conference's regular-season championship.
Greenman, Barnett earn special mention: Standout junior guards Ganon Greenman (Ridgewood) and Connor Barnett (Fulton) earned places on the IBCA's 1A Special Mention squad.
Greenman reached 1,000 career points in his second year on the varsity roster, averaging 22.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Spartans (21-12). Barnett's 15 points, four rebounds and three assists per game helped the Steamers to a 22-10 record and their first regional championship since 2001.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!