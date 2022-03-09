Whiteman family reunion capped with state trip

EDGINGTON — Basketball and family have always been tied together for Rockridge High School junior point guard Jase Whiteman.

For his first two seasons with the Rockets, he got to enjoy the experience of sharing the court with one of his older brothers, fellow guard Jenson Whiteman.

Last summer, Jase got a pleasant surprise when he found out that his older cousin Brody Whiteman would be transferring to Rockridge from Lincoln High School and would suit up with the Rockets for his senior season.

"I didn't even think about the possibility of Brody moving up here, so I was speechless," Jase Whiteman said. "He used to come here in the summer and hang out with us, so we all kind of knew him and liked him."

Before coming to Rockridge, Brody had given Jase a sample of his own basketball talents when the Rockets and Lincoln's Railsplitters met up in the summer of 2020.

"We lost, and Brody had 20 points and he locked me up defensively," said the younger Whiteman. "It's always incredible to play against him."

As incredible as it was to play against his cousin, Jase is more than happy to be playing with him, even if for only one season.

"When Brody came in, coach (head coach Andy Saey) told us he was going to play a big part on our team," Jase said. "He's come up big for us on the defensive end and has helped us in the postseason, especially giving Brayden (senior guard Brayden Deem) a little blow.

"Brody can step up anytime on offense, if we need a bucket if me or Nate (Henry) are tired. At Lincoln, he was a point guard, so he's smart enough to recognize a good shot."

Jase Whiteman was excited to welcome his cousin into the Rockridge fold and Brody was equally enthusiastic to be joining in.

In putting on the Rockets' maroon-and-white uniform, he follows in the footsteps of older cousins Gentry and Jenson as well as getting the chance to play for his uncle, former Rockridge head coach and current assistant Toby Whiteman.

"I was super-excited, because I knew Jase and I could do something big this year," Brody said. "Jase wanted us to play together, too, so he was just as excited as I was, and we've definitely taken advantage of this opportunity."

However, the two have yet to engage in an informal game of one-on-one for bragging rights, preferring instead to use their practice time together in more constructive ways.

"We work on team stuff," Brody Whiteman said. "That's where we give it our all in practice."

With the Whitemans and their teammates each giving it their all, the Rockets (27-6) now find themselves two wins away from the first state boys' basketball championship.

The final push for Rockridge begins Thursday afternoon at 2:30 at the State Farm Center in Champaign when it takes on Monticello (32-3) in the IHSA Class 2A state tournament semifinals.

"We're definitely looking forward to state," Brody Whiteman said. "All season, this is all that we've wanted."

For Jase Whiteman, this season's Final Four is something he felt he could have accomplished beforehand with his brother Jensen.

"We won a regional title together my freshman year," he said, "and in my opinion, we could've gone far last year, but COVID messed that up, and we only ended up playing nine games."

While Jase did not get to play alongside oldest brother Gentry Whiteman — a key contributor to the Rockets' state squads of 2015 and '16 — he has turned to Gentry for help and advice, especially these past few weeks.

"He's texted me every day before games, telling me what to do and how to act," Jase Whiteman said. "He's been there before, and he tells me, don't be nervous and you'll do fine. He's good at keeping me calm."

