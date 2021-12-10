Wildcats' athleticism overwhelms cold-shooting Sabers

Central DeWitt had the girth and muscle in the interior with 6-foot-9, 295-pound Shawn Gilbert. Davenport North countered with athleticism on the perimeter.
Quickness was superior Friday night.
The North boys basketball team overwhelmed Central DeWitt in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at North High School, 66-45.
“When you’re playing against a strong, physical opponent like that with a low post presence like Gilbert, we’re going to have to use our speed to our advantage,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “If we play down to their level and slow it down, we can’t win that battle.”
North (2-2, 2-0 MAC) forced Central DeWitt into 15 turnovers and 34% shooting to record its second lopsided conference victory of the week.
The Wildcats used a 15-2 spree in the opening half to seize control. Much of it was either North beating its man off the dribble or getting points in transition.
Mike Lowery, who didn’t play in the first quarter for a violation of team rules, scored 16 points over the final three quarters. Kyle Lamonte chipped in a dozen points and Nolan Mosier finished with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we’re really fast,” Lowery said. “We catch the ball and we’re looking for that break. We use our athleticism to our advantage to make sure we get to where we want to be on the floor.”
Gilbert finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but it took him 20 shots to do so. The Sabers (1-1, 1-1 MAC) never could get settled in on the offensive end.
When Central DeWitt did get opportunities, it could not convert. Marty Marshall’s team was a meager 1-for-14 from the free-throw line in the opening half. The result was a 15-point halftime deficit.
“That kills any team,” Marshall said. “Even if you make half of those, the score looks much different. North just came ready and put it right to us. The credit goes to them.
“They got out and pressured us and we weren’t ready, something we’ll need to work on and correct.”
North had contributions up and down its lineup.
In addition to the three players in double figures, Amare Wright, James Porter, TreVon Coney and Cade Guinn combined for 38 points and 18 rebounds.
"It makes us very dangerous when we can get that balance," Mosier said. "We've got guys that can score inside, outside and mid-range. We're not selfish, we're getting offensive rebounds, setting screens and just playing good basketball."
Central DeWitt trimmed the 15-point halftime deficit to 10 on multiple occasions in the third quarter, but never could get any closer.
Mosier and Coney buried 3-pointers to trigger an 8-0 run and up the margin to 18 points by the end of the period.
"Guys are starting to not only play fast but they're able to trust each other and share the ball while doing so," Davis said. "You can play fast but get out of control. We did a pretty good job tonight of having that balance of playing fast but also taking care of the ball."
The Wildcats face a big test on Tuesday night against Pleasant Valley, the only other unbeaten team in conference play after the opening week.
After an inauspicious start, North has started to mesh under a new coaching staff and personnel.
"We're not at our full potential yet," Lowery said. "We've got a new coach and new players so we haven't gelled all the way together yet.
"Once we get that little push and everybody on the same level and focus, we're going to be real dangerous."
Gibson McEwen joined Gilbert in double figures for the Sabers with 14 points. It was an up-and-down week for the Sabers, who beat Bettendorf on Tuesday.
"We played great on Tuesday and turned around and didn't play great tonight," Marshall said. "We need to figure out that consistency on how to do things day in and day out at a high level, especially in the MAC."