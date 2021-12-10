Wildcats' athleticism overwhelms cold-shooting Sabers

Mosier and Coney buried 3-pointers to trigger an 8-0 run and up the margin to 18 points by the end of the period.

"Guys are starting to not only play fast but they're able to trust each other and share the ball while doing so," Davis said. "You can play fast but get out of control. We did a pretty good job tonight of having that balance of playing fast but also taking care of the ball."

The Wildcats face a big test on Tuesday night against Pleasant Valley, the only other unbeaten team in conference play after the opening week.

After an inauspicious start, North has started to mesh under a new coaching staff and personnel.

"We're not at our full potential yet," Lowery said. "We've got a new coach and new players so we haven't gelled all the way together yet.

"Once we get that little push and everybody on the same level and focus, we're going to be real dangerous."

Gibson McEwen joined Gilbert in double figures for the Sabers with 14 points. It was an up-and-down week for the Sabers, who beat Bettendorf on Tuesday.