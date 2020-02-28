Wildcats avenge season-opening loss, one step from state tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — Davenport North did not have a boys basketball coach last summer when programs usually piece its teams together.
“We didn’t have any offseason,” junior Quincy Wiseman admitted. “Everyone else had a coach in the summer and were doing camps.”
It hindered the Wildcats early in the season, but they’ve cleared adapted well to coach Marc Polite and his system the past three months.
The proof came Friday night.
Eighty-seven days after losing by 18 points in the same gymnasium against the same opponent, North turned the tables and knocked off second-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-45 in a Class 4A substate semifinal.
“In my heart of hearts, even when we came here the first time, I knew we had a chance to be OK,” Polite said. “You could see the kids buy in, see the kids play for one another and accept what we’re trying to accomplish with this program.”
As a result, North (15-8) is one step from the state tournament.
The Wildcats face eighth-ranked Dubuque Senior (18-3) in a substate final Tuesday night at Yourd Gymnasium in Clinton. North eyes its first trip to Des Moines in 17 years.
“It’d be mind-blowing if we can pull it off,” Wiseman said. “We haven’t touched state in a long time.”
North struggled against Prairie’s zone defense in the first meeting. The Wildcats shot the Hawks out of that zone in the rematch.
Polite’s team launched 17 shots from beyond the arc in the first half but converted only four.
In the third quarter, Sam Wellman buried four triples, three in a four-minute stretch, to power the Wildcats to a 37-20 cushion.
“We knew we needed to go out on a run,” Wellman said. “If we went on a run, got them out of the zone and into man, they don’t really want to run man.”
Wellman has been a streaky shooter most of the season. He missed his first four attempts Friday night before knocking in his next four and finishing with 16 points.
“I’m the type of coach I give my guys confidence,” Polite said. “If you feel it and you’re open, take it. Sam has shot it really well recently, and I trust his decision-making. Against a zone like that, you’ve got to make some outside shots to open it up on the inside.”
Prairie (14-8) intensified its pressure and trimmed the deficit to six points in the final two minutes, but North made enough free throws to keep the home squad at bay.
After missing the front end of a one-and-one on three occasions late in the third quarter and early fourth, North converted 14 of its last 16 tries.
Wiseman knocked in all 10 of his attempts and finished with a game-high 20 points. Jayden Houston scored North’s first nine points of the game and ended with 15 points and nine rebounds.
North started the season 1-3 and even dropped four of five late in the regular season.
“The big thing is we’ve come together as a team and left everything else aside no matter what,” Wellman said. “It is just about playing your role and having one common goal.”
And the Wildcats are just one of 16 teams remaining in 4A, a major feat given Polite wasn’t hired until last August.
“If you would have told me 20 times in August we would be where we are, I would take it any day of the week,” Polite said. “To see how far we’ve come and where our program is going, it is a testament to our kids buying in and accepting me even though they didn’t know me.
“We’ll see how far we can go.”