Wildcats avenge season-opening loss, one step from state tournament

North struggled against Prairie’s zone defense in the first meeting. The Wildcats shot the Hawks out of that zone in the rematch.

Polite’s team launched 17 shots from beyond the arc in the first half but converted only four.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In the third quarter, Sam Wellman buried four triples, three in a four-minute stretch, to power the Wildcats to a 37-20 cushion.

“We knew we needed to go out on a run,” Wellman said. “If we went on a run, got them out of the zone and into man, they don’t really want to run man.”

Wellman has been a streaky shooter most of the season. He missed his first four attempts Friday night before knocking in his next four and finishing with 16 points.

“I’m the type of coach I give my guys confidence,” Polite said. “If you feel it and you’re open, take it. Sam has shot it really well recently, and I trust his decision-making. Against a zone like that, you’ve got to make some outside shots to open it up on the inside.”

Prairie (14-8) intensified its pressure and trimmed the deficit to six points in the final two minutes, but North made enough free throws to keep the home squad at bay.