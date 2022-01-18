Wildcats deal with Bulldogs, lineup change

After an opening quarter that ended with a 10-10 tie, the Wildcats used a pair of 3-point baskets from Lowery and one from Lamonte to open a 19-10 lead a little over two minutes into the second quarter.

Bettendorf used a 3-pointer by Caden Wilkins and a right baseline drive from Landon Butler to tie the game at 23-23 with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

North didn’t surrender a point the remainder of the half.

McNulty got a shot to roll around and through to push the Wildcats ahead to stay at 25-23 with 1:59 to go in the quarter, fueling a run of eight unanswered points to end the half that included a pair of baskets that were part of an eight-point game by Cade Guinn.

"Lowery kind of got us going and did what he does and then other guys stepped up when we needed them," Davis said. "It was what we were hoping to see."

Lowery, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field, scored nine of his points in the third quarter as North (7-3, 6-1 MAC) carried a 46-36 lead into the final quarter.