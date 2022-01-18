Wildcats deal with Bulldogs, lineup change

Adversity comes in many forms and Tuesday, the Davenport North boys basketball team dealt with it all.
From dealing with Bettendorf’s pressure to locking down defensively to taking the first steps forward following a season-ending injury to a starter, the Wildcats took care of business in a 63-55 Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory.
"The guys stayed calm under pressure," North coach Marquez Davis said. "When you go on the road, play a tough opponent and face tough situations, you have to keep calm and do the things you need to do to win."
Mike Lowery scored 29 points and K.J. Lamont added 18 to lead the Wildcats to the win, a victory that took contributions from a number of players as North took the floor without Nolan Mosier.
Davis said the 6-foot-6 junior will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
"We were down a couple of guys, so it was next man up time for us and while we’ve still got some work to do, I’m proud of the way other guys stepped in and competed," Davis said.
Seniors George Rucker and Kyren McNulty and junior Eli Hinton saw roles increase as North adjusted to its roster limitations against a scrappy Bulldogs team.
After an opening quarter that ended with a 10-10 tie, the Wildcats used a pair of 3-point baskets from Lowery and one from Lamonte to open a 19-10 lead a little over two minutes into the second quarter.
Bettendorf used a 3-pointer by Caden Wilkins and a right baseline drive from Landon Butler to tie the game at 23-23 with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
North didn’t surrender a point the remainder of the half.
McNulty got a shot to roll around and through to push the Wildcats ahead to stay at 25-23 with 1:59 to go in the quarter, fueling a run of eight unanswered points to end the half that included a pair of baskets that were part of an eight-point game by Cade Guinn.
"Lowery kind of got us going and did what he does and then other guys stepped up when we needed them," Davis said. "It was what we were hoping to see."
Lowery, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field, scored nine of his points in the third quarter as North (7-3, 6-1 MAC) carried a 46-36 lead into the final quarter.
"We knew they would bring some pressure at us and that’s something we hadn’t handled well," Lowery said. "We’ve been working on it and we were able to take advantage of the pressure at times to get a lead and keep it."
Led by 18 points from Wilkins and 11 from Everett Parker, the Bulldogs (4-8, 3-6) cut the North lead to 61-55 in the final seconds of the game after being denied earlier opportunities by the Wildcats.
The North defense made it a challenge for Bettendorf to find any open looks midway through the quarter, helping the Wildcats maintain enough of a lead to secure the victory.
"We’re not the biggest team in the world, but we played the kind of defense we needed down the stretch," Lowery said. "We finished strong, which is what it takes to win on the road."