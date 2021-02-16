Wildcats defense pierces Lancers

A little defense went a long way Tuesday night for the Davenport North boys basketball team.
The Wildcats set a tone by limiting North Scott to three field goals over the first 12 minutes, 50 seconds of a 57-35 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at North.
“It was a good team defensive effort. Especially early, I felt like we took them out of a lot of things they like to do,’’ Wildcats coach Marc Polite said. “We’ve been making progress as a team on that end of the floor and this was another step forward.’’
A 3-point basket by the Lancers’ Oliver Hughes was the only thing that interrupted a run of 16 points by North, which started with a follow-up by Nick Mosier that broke a 4-4 tie and ended with a 3-pointer by Mike Lowery that gave the Wildcats a 20-7 lead with 3:41 to play in the second quarter.
“They got off to a pretty good start on us and I really felt their length and athleticism on defense really made it difficult for us,’’ North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.
Avenging a 49-47 loss earlier in the season, the Wildcats maintained a 29-14 lead at halftime and started the third quarter nearly as well as they began the first.
North built a lead that reached 41-20 on a Cade Guinn basket with 3:31 left in the third and grew to 46-22 by the end of the quarter.
Jayden Houston gave the Lancers issues throughout the game, collecting 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first three quarters.
The senior hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds with an effort that started with a putback in the game’s opening minutes.
“Jayden was Jayden and did a lot of good things for us, but I really liked the way our guys worked together,’’ Polite said. “We started the season a little slow, lost some close games at the beginning, but we’re playing good team basketball right now at the right time of year.’’
The follow-up shot provided Houston with his only points of the opening quarter as North, but the Wildcats found plenty of balance while shooting 51 percent from the field.
Quincy Wiseman and KJ Lamonte each finished with nine points while Mekhi Jacobs and Lowery finished with seven apiece.
“A lot of guys stepped up and contributed on offense and Mekhi, I felt, had a good floor game, just a lot of positive things in a win over a good North Scott team,’’ Polite said.
North (11-5, 10-5 MAC) limited the Lancers to 33% shooting in each of the first three quarters, building a 24-point advantage as North Scott connected on nine of its first 27 shots from the field.
“We didn’t finish plays early in the game and put ourselves in a hole,’’ Budde said.
Landon Eiland and Carter Markham led the Lancers (10-7, 8-7) with seven points apiece.
“It was a tough night. We just have to stay together and keep believing in each other,’’ Budde said. “We could have easily folded, but we continued to compete. That was good to see. We just have to keep at it and get ready for the next one.’’