Wildcats defense pierces Lancers

A little defense went a long way Tuesday night for the Davenport North boys basketball team.

The Wildcats set a tone by limiting North Scott to three field goals over the first 12 minutes, 50 seconds of a 57-35 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at North.

“It was a good team defensive effort. Especially early, I felt like we took them out of a lot of things they like to do,’’ Wildcats coach Marc Polite said. “We’ve been making progress as a team on that end of the floor and this was another step forward.’’

A 3-point basket by the Lancers’ Oliver Hughes was the only thing that interrupted a run of 16 points by North, which started with a follow-up by Nick Mosier that broke a 4-4 tie and ended with a 3-pointer by Mike Lowery that gave the Wildcats a 20-7 lead with 3:41 to play in the second quarter.

“They got off to a pretty good start on us and I really felt their length and athleticism on defense really made it difficult for us,’’ North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.

Avenging a 49-47 loss earlier in the season, the Wildcats maintained a 29-14 lead at halftime and started the third quarter nearly as well as they began the first.