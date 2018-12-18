Facing Pleasant Valley's patient offense, Joe Ewen prepared his basketball team for long defensive possessions the past couple of days in practice.
"We made our guys sit in a defensive stance for three minutes at a time," Ewen said. "We challenged our guys to defend for long stretches."
Davenport North carried out the coach's challenge on the court Tuesday night.
The Wildcats held PV's leading scorer Carter Duwa scoreless after the first 2 1/2 minutes of the game to collect a 47-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at North High School.
It was the fewest points North (5-2, 4-1 MAC) has allowed in a contest since a substate game against Burlington at the end of the 2016-17 season.
Thanks to its athleticism and pressure on the perimeter, North made it difficult for PV to get into its offense.
Duwa, an Augustana recruit, was 2 of 9 from the field and Hunter Snyder -- who battled foul trouble -- made only one basket in the second half.
"We take pride in our defense," North sophomore Quincy Wiseman said. "We knew coming into this game, we would have to sit down and guard them. It was going to be long possessions.
"That's the best defense we've played. We communicated really well on screens."
North senior TJ Vesey, who spent a portion of the game face-guarding Duwa, said the defensive game plan centered around Duwa and Snyder.
If the Wildcats could bottle up those two, they would be in position to beat the Spartans for a second straight year.
"We couldn't let them get wide open 3-point shots," Vesey remarked. "We did a really good job of staying sound on defense tonight."
Vesey provided the offense.
After PV (5-2, 3-2) limited North to 14 points in the first half, the Wildcats scored 33 points in the final two quarters.
Vesey had 18 points, including a banked 3-pointer before halftime and two 3-point plays in the second half.
"(That banked 3) gave us a lot more energy coming into the second half," Vesey said.
Defense carried the Wildcats.
PV went more than six minutes without a point in the first half. It went more than five minutes without a field goal in the second half.
"They did a really nice job on Carter and Hunter, and made it really hard for us to run our stuff," PV coach Steve Hillman said. "They're very athletic, made it hard to get catches and reverse the ball and penetrate.
"We were having such a tough time scoring, the grinding took a toll on us on the defensive end. You could see the floodgates there. We missed block out assignments and had trouble containing them."
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Wildcats. And they were able to have success despite going 4 of 17 from beyond the arc.
The victory moves North into a third-place tie with Bettendorf, a game behind league-leading Davenport Central and North Scott.
"This game will really boost our confidence," said Wiseman, who finished with eight points and five rebounds. "We need to take that into Friday (against Davenport West) and pull out that win."
PV plays at Bettendorf on Friday.
"We knew this season was going to have ups and downs," Hillman said. "We'll fight through those. We can't feel sorry for ourselves."