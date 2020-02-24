Wildcats down Muskies, get another shot at Prairie

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"We knew if we gave (Yahn) separation, he will shoot the ball," Wiseman said. "We were going to follow him all game."

North found its groove on the offensive end in the third quarter.

Triggered by Jayden Houston attacking the rim and the precision of Wiseman and Sam Wellman from the perimeter, North turned a two-point lead into a 16-point cushion by the late stages of the third quarter.

Wiseman finished with 16 points while Houston and Wellman each had 12. Wiseman was 7 of 10 from the field and Wellman made all four tries from beyond the arc.

"We were a little unsure of some things at first, but we were able to settle down in the second half and get into an offensive rhythm," Polite said. "We're a rhythm team. Once we get in rhythm, we can score some points really quickly."

Reed Ulses had 10 points to lead Muscatine, which finished its second season under coach John Windham with a 4-18 record.

The game was somewhat a microcosm of the Muskies' season. They hung close for a half but couldn't sustain it for four quarters.

"We've got to get tougher," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "We have to get tougher mentally and tougher physically.