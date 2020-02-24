Wildcats down Muskies, get another shot at Prairie

When Davenport North's boys basketball team traveled to Cedar Rapids Prairie earlier this season, it was the first game for the Wildcats under a new coach. Marc Polite still was learning the names of his players.
When the Wildcats head back there Friday night for a Class 4A substate semifinal, they believe they're better equipped and prepared for the challenge.
"We know their personnel now and we're definitely a different team than we were in the beginning of the season," junior Quincy Wiseman said following North's 56-42 win over Muscatine in a substate opener at North High.
The Wildcats (14-7) overcame a rugged start Monday night and used a 13-2 flurry in the third quarter to beat Muscatine for the third time this season and set up a rematch with the Hawks.
Prairie handled North 72-54 on Dec. 3.
"We didn't have a good scout on them the first time," Polite said. "They came out in zone and we didn't have a lot of zone offense in after two weeks (of practice). We're a little more complex on how to attack the zone and can put multiple things in to attack it."
Despite shooting 34%, North had a 20-15 lead at halftime.
It held Muscatine's leading scorer, Noah Yahn, to just one shot attempt and second-leading scorer Josh Dieckman to four points in the first two periods.
"We knew if we gave (Yahn) separation, he will shoot the ball," Wiseman said. "We were going to follow him all game."
North found its groove on the offensive end in the third quarter.
Triggered by Jayden Houston attacking the rim and the precision of Wiseman and Sam Wellman from the perimeter, North turned a two-point lead into a 16-point cushion by the late stages of the third quarter.
Wiseman finished with 16 points while Houston and Wellman each had 12. Wiseman was 7 of 10 from the field and Wellman made all four tries from beyond the arc.
"We were a little unsure of some things at first, but we were able to settle down in the second half and get into an offensive rhythm," Polite said. "We're a rhythm team. Once we get in rhythm, we can score some points really quickly."
Reed Ulses had 10 points to lead Muscatine, which finished its second season under coach John Windham with a 4-18 record.
The game was somewhat a microcosm of the Muskies' season. They hung close for a half but couldn't sustain it for four quarters.
"We've got to get tougher," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "We have to get tougher mentally and tougher physically.
"We're a lot better than we were last year, but when teams pick it up in the second half, we've got to pick it up with them."