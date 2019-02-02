It’s been a rough few weeks for the Davenport North boys basketball team.
Coach Joe Ewen spent time talking to his players prior to Saturday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game with crosstown rival Davenport Central about how things are never as bad as they seem.
The Wildcats then went out and proved their coach right, ending a six-game losing streak with a 74-65 victory and denting the Blue Devils' hopes for a conference championship in the process.
"Hopefully, this lets our guys know how good they can be, what they can do if they put their minds to it," said Ewen, whose team won for the first time since Dec. 18.
It did little to diminish the sting, but Central coach Craig Wurdinger found a few things for his team to think about as well.
"There is a lot we can learn from this, and it will lead us in one of two directions," Wurdinger said. "We’ll find that out as we move forward."
North found success by bringing energy on the boards and coaxing Central into quick shots against the Wildcats’ zone.
"I felt like our zones did what we hoped they would do, and the guys did a good job on the defensive end," Ewen said. "It kept us in there."
The game mirrored many of the games between North and Central in recent seasons.
It was played at a brisk tempo with each shot contested and the scrap for every rebound a battle.
That resulted in 47 fouls being whistled, including a technical foul on each team along the way. Both teams had their opportunities at the line in a game that saw 61 free throws attempted, a place where the 26-14 advantage the Wildcats held ultimately made a difference.
"We had to keep our heads in it," North senior TJ Vesey said. "We couldn’t get taken out what we wanted to do. Just keep playing, keep our composure. If we did that, we knew we would have a chance."
That chance came late in the third quarter, and the Wildcats made the most of it.
By then, the teams had exchanged leads 16 times and been tied on seven other occasions, including at 13-13 after one quarter and 28-28 at the half.
"I felt like we came out a little flat, but credit North, they played with a lot of energy and took it at us," Wurdinger said.
The game was deadlocked at 38-38 when the first of two consecutive baskets by Quincy Wiseman moved the Wildcats ahead to stay with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
His jumper sparked a run of 12 unanswered points that sent North into the final quarter with a 50-38 advantage.
By then, four Blue Devils had already been called for four fouls and three would ultimately foul out.
Central pulled to within six and five points during the final quarter but was turned away on both occasions as the Wildcats (6-8, 5-6 MAC) were able to get behind the Blue Devils’ defense for uncontested run-out lay-ins.
Vesey scored nine of his team-leading 17 points and Jayden Houston had all nine of his points in the final quarter to help North secure the victory.
Keshawn Pegues led Central (13-3, 10-3) with 29 points and 15 rebounds, an effort complemented by 15 points from Kaiden Phillips.