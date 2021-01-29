Wildcats get defensive, hold off Spartans

Davenport North arrived at Pleasant Valley on Friday planning to prove a point.
The Wildcats had all the respect in the world for the Spartans’ defense but were determined to demonstrate that they could defend a bit as well.
Mission accomplished.
North started fast, held the Mississippi Athletic Conference co-leaders to 29.7% shooting and then held off a late PV rally to earn a 38-35 boys basketball victory.
"This was one we had to have," Wildcats junior Mike Lowery said. "They’re the top team in the MAC and we wanted to show that we can compete with them. We knew we had to play good defense."
North sent that message early, using full-court pressure to force Pleasant Valley into seven first-quarter turnovers that helped the Wildcats craft a 14-4 lead after one quarter that lasted throughout much of the game.
“It took us a while to get used to their defensive pressure — there isn’t any way to simulate it in practice — but in those three, four minutes, they were turning our turnovers into lay-ups and that put us in a tough spot," said PV coach Steve Hillman, whose team played without its season scoring and rebounding leader, Jacob Townsend, who missed the game because of an illness.
"We had other guys step up and that’s what you hope to see when you face adversity. I was proud of the way they battled," said Hillman, whose team ran off 11 straight points to erase a 28-17 deficit with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Spartans took their only lead of the night at 31-30 on a 3-point basket from the right corner by Bryce Rubel with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.
North’s Quincy Wiseman answered with a baseline jumper from the right side on the ensuing possession to put the Wildcats back in front to stay at 32-31.
A 3-point play by Alec Brown extended the North lead to 35-31 with 1:43 to go, but Pleasant Valley didn’t go away quietly.
Joey Borbeck scored on a drive to pull the Spartans within 37-35 with :24 remaining and Jayden Houston hit the second of two free throws one second later to give North a three-point edge.
But, two missed 3-pointers in the final seconds by Ryan Dolphin and Matt Mickle denied PV a late chance to tie the game.
"We knew they would make a run, and we responded the way we needed to," Wildcats coach Marc Polite said.
Lowery scored half of his team-leading 10 points in the first quarter, helping North (6-4, 5-4 MAC) jump out to the type of lead Polite viewed as a necessity against the Spartans.
"PV is not the type of team that you want to play from behind against. That’s a tough task," Polite said. "We haven’t been the fastest-starting team and we talked about how we had to change that. We had to get out to a good start and we did."
Polite liked the energy Lowery is bringing to the Wildcats’ offense.
"Quincy (Wiseman) and Jayden (Houston) are getting a lot of defensive attention as you would expect, and Mark has given us a lift since we put him in the lineup," Polite said. "It’s making a difference."
Rubel made a difference for Pleasant Valley (10-3, 8-3), coming off the bench to score a team-leading 12 points.
"He gave us some good minutes and responded to the opportunity he had," Hillman said.