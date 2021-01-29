Wildcats get defensive, hold off Spartans

Davenport North arrived at Pleasant Valley on Friday planning to prove a point.

The Wildcats had all the respect in the world for the Spartans’ defense but were determined to demonstrate that they could defend a bit as well.

Mission accomplished.

North started fast, held the Mississippi Athletic Conference co-leaders to 29.7% shooting and then held off a late PV rally to earn a 38-35 boys basketball victory.

"This was one we had to have," Wildcats junior Mike Lowery said. "They’re the top team in the MAC and we wanted to show that we can compete with them. We knew we had to play good defense."

North sent that message early, using full-court pressure to force Pleasant Valley into seven first-quarter turnovers that helped the Wildcats craft a 14-4 lead after one quarter that lasted throughout much of the game.

“It took us a while to get used to their defensive pressure — there isn’t any way to simulate it in practice — but in those three, four minutes, they were turning our turnovers into lay-ups and that put us in a tough spot," said PV coach Steve Hillman, whose team played without its season scoring and rebounding leader, Jacob Townsend, who missed the game because of an illness.